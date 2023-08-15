Five players to watch at Magnit Championship
3 Min Read
Headed to New Jersey for last event before Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Written by Justin Evans
The Magnit Championship marks the 22nd event on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, with high stakes as the final event before the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
This marks a new event on the Korn Ferry Tour, contested at Metedeconk National Golf Club in New Jersey, and players will be tasked with learning the course as they manage the inherent pressure. In a reimagined format this year, Korn Ferry Tour Finals fields will be based directly on the season-long Points List:
• 156 players (Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron)
• 144 players (Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation)
• 120 players (Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship)
• 75 players (Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance)
For the first three Finals events, the field can drop below the corresponding spot on the Points List, based on eligible players who do not enter. However, the field for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will not extend below the No. 75 player on the standings after the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. The top 30 on the cumulative standings after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
In the meantime, it’s onward to New Jersey for the last stop before the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Here are five players to watch at Metedeconk National Golf Club.
1. Chris Gotterup. The New Jersey native will relish serving as unofficial tournament host this week, and he arrives in his homeland having displayed good form of late. The 24-year-old has made seven cuts in his last eight starts, including a T14 at last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship, and he stands No. 35 on the season-long standings with five events to play. He’s knocking on the door of his first TOUR card, and a strong week in New Jersey would make inroads toward that goal.
2. Alejandro Tosti: With a final-round 62 for a victory at last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, Tosti moved to fourth on the Points List and clinched his first PGA TOUR card in style. Tosti also joins Jorge Fernandez Valdes as Argentinians to win on the Korn Ferry Tour this season. Tosti now turns his attention to the No. 1 spot on the Points List, which will bring spots in next year’s U.S. Open and THE PLAYERS Championship.
3. Max Greyserman: The Duke alum shared second place with John VanDerLaan at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, marking his second runner-up finish in four starts. He’s knocking on the door of his first Korn Ferry Tour title, and he’s well positioned for his first PGA TOUR card as well. Greyserman moved from No. 22 to No. 9 on the Points List with his runner-up in Omaha.
4. Jacob Bridgeman: The Clemson alum finished in style at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, making birdie on three of his four final holes to place solo fourth and move from No. 29 to No. 17 on the Points List. It marked Bridgeman’s career-best finish in 27 starts, and the 23-year-old moves into serious contention for his first PGA TOUR card.
5. Parker Coody: With a T5 last week in Omaha, Coody’s chances of joining his brother Pierceson on the 2024 PGA TOUR are becoming more and more likely. Coody has recorded three top-five finishes in his last four starts, continuing a remarkable ascent from conditional status earlier this spring. The University of Texas alum now stands No. 19 on the season-long standings, well inside the top 30 with just five events remaining.