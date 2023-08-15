Five players to watch at Magnit Championship

1. Chris Gotterup. The New Jersey native will relish serving as unofficial tournament host this week, and he arrives in his homeland having displayed good form of late. The 24-year-old has made seven cuts in his last eight starts, including a T14 at last week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship, and he stands No. 35 on the season-long standings with five events to play. He’s knocking on the door of his first TOUR card, and a strong week in New Jersey would make inroads toward that goal.