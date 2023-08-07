Five players to watch at Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

2. Shad Tuten: After securing his fifth top-10 finish of the season in Utah, Tuten is on the brink of earning his first TOUR card. The 32-year-old moves to No. 14 on the season-long standings with just six events remaining, strongly positioned to cement a top-30 position with consistent play down the stretch. Tuten entered the season with four career top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour and has surpassed that total in just 18 starts this year. Could it be his time?