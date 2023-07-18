Five players to watch at Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

1. Max Greyserman. After finishing runner-up at last week’s The Ascendant presented by Blue, Greyserman looks to maintain strong form in the Ozarks. He enters the week on a streak of four consecutive made cuts, having playing the 16 rounds in a cumulative 51 under par. Last week at TPC Colorado, Greyserman shot 18-under 270. With this performance, Greyserman jumped up 22 spots to No. 13 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card.