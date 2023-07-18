Five players to watch at Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
2 Min Read
Korn Ferry Tour heads to Ozarks for long-running event at Highland Springs CC
Written by Justin Evans
The Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper marks the 18th event on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, as player seek coveted spots inside the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, which will bring 2024 PGA TOUR membership at season’s end in October.
Here’s a look at five players to watch at Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, Missouri, which has hosted the Korn Ferry Tour since its inaugural season in 1990.
1. Max Greyserman. After finishing runner-up at last week’s The Ascendant presented by Blue, Greyserman looks to maintain strong form in the Ozarks. He enters the week on a streak of four consecutive made cuts, having playing the 16 rounds in a cumulative 51 under par. Last week at TPC Colorado, Greyserman shot 18-under 270. With this performance, Greyserman jumped up 22 spots to No. 13 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card.
2. Parker Coody. The rookie sensation is climbing toward the top-30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after a career-best third-place finish at The Ascendant presented by Blue, his third top-five finish of the season. The 2022 University of Texas grad now stands No. 34 on the season-long standings, after beginning the year with conditional status.
3. Quade Cummins. After a season-best T6 finish last week in Colorado, Cummins moves to No. 71 on the season-long standings as he pursues a late push toward the top 30. The Oklahoma native has now notched two top-10s in his last five starts.
4. Alejandro Tosti. After securing his seventh top-10 finish of the season in Colorado, Tosti is moving closer to cementing his TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Tosti’s last three finishes: T4 at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, T8 at the Compliance Solutions Championship, T4 at The Ascendant presented by Blue. The Korn Ferry Tour rookie is making a quick impact, as he arrives in the Ozarks at No. 7 on the season-long standings.
5. Adrien Dumont de Chassart. Since winning his professional debut at last month’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, the Belgian sensation hasn’t slowed down, proceeding to rattle off top-10 finishes at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open (T2), Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS (T8) and The Ascendant presented by Blue (T6). In just four starts, he has ascended to No. 6 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he looks to secure 2024 PGA TOUR membership.