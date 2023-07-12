Five players to watch at The Ascendant presented by Blue

1. Tom Whitney: It has been a strong season forAir Force alumTom Whitney, staying in the pivotal top 30 for the most part as he pursues his first TOUR card. Two weeks ago, Whitney finished third at the Memorial Health Championship by LRS, closing with six straight birdies for a final-round 61 to cement his fifth top-10 of the season. The result moved Whitney from No. 21 to No. 7 on the season-long standings.