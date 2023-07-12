Five players to watch at The Ascendant presented by Blue
Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to TPC Colorado as chase for top 30 heats up
Written by Justin Evans
The Ascendant presented by Blue marks the 17th event on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour calendar, as players seek coveted spots inside the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, which will bring 2024 PGA TOUR membership at season’s end in October.
Here’s a look at five players to watch this week at TPC Colorado, which measures a whopping 8,029 yards (at approximately 5,000 feet above sea level).
1. Tom Whitney: It has been a strong season forAir Force alumTom Whitney, staying in the pivotal top 30 for the most part as he pursues his first TOUR card. Two weeks ago, Whitney finished third at the Memorial Health Championship by LRS, closing with six straight birdies for a final-round 61 to cement his fifth top-10 of the season. The result moved Whitney from No. 21 to No. 7 on the season-long standings.
2. Paul Barjon: After securing his second career Korn Ferry Tour title at the Memorial Health Championship, the momentum for Barjon is high. With a week highlighted by a career-low 62 in the second round, finishing 26-under for a one-stroke win over Jackson Suber, Barjon radically changed his season outlook. After entering the week at No. 128 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Barjon moved inside the top 30 as he eyes a TOUR return.
3. Frankie Capan III: After missing the cut at the U.S. Open and finishing T62 at the Compliance Solutions Championship, Capan III was looking for a bounce-back tournament. He delivered with a fourth-place finish at the Memorial Health Championship, highlighted by a season-best, bogey-free 62 in the second round. The Minnesota native now stands 30th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in chase of his first TOUR card.
4. Fabian Gomez: Securing his second top-10 finish of the season in the Land of Lincoln, Gomez is looking to continue his momentum into Colorado. After starting slow with an even-par 71 at the Memorial Health Championship, Gomez picked up the intensity with rounds of 61-65-65 to close. With a T5 finish, Gomez jumped up 23 spots on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, now ranked 58th as he eyes a climb into the top 30.
5. Jackson Suber: After missing the cut at the Compliance Solutions Championship, Suber had a bounce-back tournament to say the least, finishing runner-up by a stroke at the Memorial Health Championship. His final round at Panther Creek CC included two back-nine eagles en route to a 62 for a career-best, runner-up finish. Suber moves from 53rd to 22nd on the season-long standings, well positioned in the pursuit of his first TOUR card.