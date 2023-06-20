Five players to watch at Compliance Solutions Championship

2. Ricky Castillo: If there is one thing we have learned about this year’s PGA TOUR University graduates, it’s that they are ready for the big stage. After PGA TOUR University No. 3 Adrien Dumont de Chassart won his pro debut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, PGA TOUR University No. 9 Ricky Castillo followed suit with a victory at last week’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open. Powered by a second-round 62, Castillo earned a spot in a three-man playoff at 19-under 261, and he emerged victorious with a par on the first playoff hole. Look for Castillo, suddenly No. 24 on the season-long standings in just one start, to continue his climb in Oklahoma.