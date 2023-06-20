Five players to watch at Compliance Solutions Championship
2 Min Read
Korn Ferry Tour set for inaugural event at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club
Written by Justin Evans
This week’s inaugural Compliance Solutions Championship marks the 15th event on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour calendar, as players compete for a place within the top 30 on the season-long standings in hopes of obtaining 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Here is a look at five players to watch this week at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, a new venue in the Korn Ferry Tour rotation.
1. Logan McAllister. The University of Oklahoma alum will relish a home game of sorts amidst the familiar confines of Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, with the form to complement – he has recorded five top-25 finishes in his last seven starts, ascending to No. 18 on the season-long standings.
2. Ricky Castillo: If there is one thing we have learned about this year’s PGA TOUR University graduates, it’s that they are ready for the big stage. After PGA TOUR University No. 3 Adrien Dumont de Chassart won his pro debut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, PGA TOUR University No. 9 Ricky Castillo followed suit with a victory at last week’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open. Powered by a second-round 62, Castillo earned a spot in a three-man playoff at 19-under 261, and he emerged victorious with a par on the first playoff hole. Look for Castillo, suddenly No. 24 on the season-long standings in just one start, to continue his climb in Oklahoma.
3. Parker Coody: Coody carded 18-under 262 in Wichita for a season-best T4 finish, capped off with a final-round, 7-under 63. This also marks his second top-five in four starts (T5 at the AdventHealth Championship) as the 2022 University of Texas alum is finding his stride in chase of his first TOUR card. Coody now stands No. 51 on the season-long standings.
4. Willie Mack III: After a T23 in Wichita, his season-best finish so far, Willie Mack III should carry momentum into the week. He carded 15-under 265 at Crestview CC, including seven birdies in a third-round 64. Look for him to climb up the rankings in Oklahoma as he eyes a late-season push toward a TOUR card.
5. Shad Tuten: With four top-10 finishes this season, the 30-year-old stands No. 15 on the season-long standings as he looks to secure his first TOUR card. Tuten has played his last 10 rounds in a cumulative 27 under.