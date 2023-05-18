Five players to watch: AdventHealth Championship
2 Min Read
Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to Kansas City, Missouri for action at Blue Hills Country Club
Written by Justin Evans
This week’s AdventHealth Championship marks the 10th event on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour calendar, as players jockey inside for position inside the top 30 on the season-long standings in the chase for 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Here’s a look at five players to watch this week at the Blue Hills Country Club
1. Frankie Capan III: The Korn Ferry Tour rookie has had some excellent strings in his last few starts, and look for Capan III to have a strong start after his electric T3 at the HomeTown Lenders Championship. He ended up carding a 12-under 198 to record his first top-10 in only his eighth start. Capan jumped up from 67th to 33rd on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
2. Wade Binfield: Posted a career-high finish in Huntsville for his first top-10 showing since 2019. Binfield carded 10-under 200 in the event, which was shortened to 54 holes due to early-week fog. This built on a T25 at the Astara Chile Classic earlier this season. Binfield is now stands No. 61 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, after entering Huntsville at No. 118.
3. Carter Jenkins: Finished the last tournament at T7 and posted his second top-10 showing of the season. Jenkins carded 9-under 201 at the HomeTown Lenders, including a 7-under second round. Jenkins has been consistent with three top-20s this season, and the North Carolina alum currently stands No. 29 on the season-long standings.
4. Rafael Campos: Campos finished T7 at the HomeTown Lenders Championship to carry momentum to Kansas City. He carded a three-round total of 9 under, including back-to-back rounds of 66 to begin the week. With this strong performance, Campos moves from No. 73 to No. 44 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
5. Wilson Furr: The local hero in Huntsville finished T7 at 9-under 201, including a sizzling 61 in the second round. Despite a rough start to the season to fall down the Priority Ranking, the Alabama alum flipped the script and is now positioned to gain ample starts upon the next reshuffle. He’s now No. 78 on the season-long standings; he entered Huntsville at No. 152.