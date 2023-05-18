Five players to watch: AdventHealth Championship

1. Frankie Capan III: The Korn Ferry Tour rookie has had some excellent strings in his last few starts, and look for Capan III to have a strong start after his electric T3 at the HomeTown Lenders Championship. He ended up carding a 12-under 198 to record his first top-10 in only his eighth start. Capan jumped up from 67th to 33rd on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.