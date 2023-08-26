Notes and quotes from Round 2 of Albertsons Boise Open

Ben Kohles on his hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth… “Had 222 yards and I hit a 4‑iron in there. I had out 5… probably take my 20‑footer up the hill. Talked to my caddie, Brian, and we were like, I think, you know, maybe just take a little bit off the 4. I was aiming just a little right of it, pulled it a couple yards. It was tracking the whole way. Rolled in like a putt, so it was pretty sweet. We were able to see it from the tee. I had another eagle on No. 2, made like a 40‑footer or so. Those are always nice to go down, give you a little extra momentum.”