Notes and quotes from Round 2 of Albertsons Boise Open
5 Min Read
Written by Zach Dirlam @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
- Chan Kim, who won last week’s Magnit Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour win and previously won eight times on the Japan Golf Tour, cards 9-under 62, his lowest round in his 29th career start on Tour
- Kim is one of five players in the field without a bogey through 36 holes (Davis Chatfield/T5/-12; Patrick Newcomb/T7/-11; Vince India/T22/-9; Mark Anderson/T41/-7)
- Four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Ben Kohles makes hole-in-one at par-3 eighth and eagles par-5 second en route to 9-under 62 and third career 36-hole lead/co-lead on Tour
- Kohles, who won twice in April earlier this season, is bidding to become the 13 player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn the Three-Victory Promotion and take up PGA TOUR membership for the FedExCup Fall
- Rookie Cristobal Del Solar, one of three 18-hole co-leaders, makes eagle at par-4 15th to card 4-under 67 and stand T3, one stroke off the lead
- Carter Jenkins follows 6-under 65 with bogey-free 7-under 64 to stand T3 and one stroke off the lead
- The 36-hole cut is made at 6-under 136, the seventh cut of 6-under par or lower this season, with 74 professionals advancing to the weekend
- Six players ranked lower than 138th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List made the 36-hole cut; the top 144 players on the Points List upon conclusion of the final round are guaranteed a spot in the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, the second of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events
- Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron is the first of four events in the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Finals
- Third-round pairings will run from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. off the first tee
Second-Round Lead Notes
8: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (last: Stephan Jaeger/2020)
3: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (David Skinns/Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club; Paul Barjon/Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS; Nicholas Lindheim/The Ascendant presented by Blue)
Ben Kohles (T1/-14)
• Aces 222-yard par-3 eighth with 4-iron for third career hole-in-one and second of season (2018 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS/Panther Creek Country Club/Round 1; 2023 Visit Knoxville Open/Holston Hills Country Club/Round 1)
• Ties career-low round on Tour with 9-under 62; two of his four Korn Ferry Tour wins featured a round of 62 (9-under 62/2012 Cox Classic/Round 4/Won; 9-under 62/2018 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS/Round 3/finished T3; 9-under 62/2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS/Round 3/finished T11); 8-under 62/2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship/Round 2/Won)
• Holds third career 36-hole lead/co-lead in 201st career start on Tour (T1/2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass/finished T14; T1/2021 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron/finished T54)
• Stands No. 1 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List with two wins and three additional top-10s; the No. 1 player on the Points List upon conclusion of the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will earn exemptions for the 2024 PLAYERS Championship and 2024 U.S. Open
• One of two multi-time winners on the Korn Ferry Tour this season (Pierceson Coody)
• Ended the eighth-longest gap between wins in Korn Ferry Tour history (10 years, 7 months, 28 days) with his first win of the season at the 2023 Astara Chile Classic
• Won his second start of the season 28 days later at the 2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship
• Previously graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour following the 2012 and 2020-21 seasons
• Turned professional in 2012 out of University of Virginia and won his Korn Ferry Tour debut as a sponsor exemption at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, followed by a win at the Cox Classic a week later and became the first (and still the only) player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win his first two starts on Tour
• Played four seasons at Virginia (2008-12), amassing a school-record seven wins and earning All-America Second Team recognition as a senior in 2012, as well as an All-America Third Team selection in 2011
• Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year (2010 and 2011), sharing the 2010 honor with Florida State University’s Brooks Koepka
Chan Kim (T1/-14)
• Cards bogey-free 9-under 62, his lowest round in 88 career rounds on the Korn Ferry Tour; his previous career-low round on Tour was a final-round 8-under 64 en route to victory at last week’s Magnit Championship
• Holds second 36-hole lead/co-lead on Tour (T1/2023 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics/finished T23)
• At 14-under 128, ties career-low 36-hole total in 29th career start on Tour (12-under 128/2023 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open)
• Eight-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour who earned first Korn Ferry Tour win at last week’s Magnit Championship; his wins on the Japan Golf Tour came in 2017 (three), 2019 (one), 2020 (one), 2021 (two), 2022 (one)
Played predominantly on the Japan Golf Tour from 2015 through 2022, winning the circuit’s 2020-21 Order of Merit; he earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time via T2 at Final Stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, which he was exempt for by qualifying for the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals
• Has 11 appearances at major championships, with a career-high finish of T11 at the 2017 Open Championship
• Turned professional in 2010 and played one season at Arizona State University (2008-09)
Quotables
Ben Kohles on his hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth… “Had 222 yards and I hit a 4‑iron in there. I had out 5… probably take my 20‑footer up the hill. Talked to my caddie, Brian, and we were like, I think, you know, maybe just take a little bit off the 4. I was aiming just a little right of it, pulled it a couple yards. It was tracking the whole way. Rolled in like a putt, so it was pretty sweet. We were able to see it from the tee. I had another eagle on No. 2, made like a 40‑footer or so. Those are always nice to go down, give you a little extra momentum.”
Kohles on what he’s been working on recently… “I found a little something in my putting. My putting's usually pretty good. It wasn't bad, I just kind of was, you know, seeing a lot of putts burn the edge and just not really making a whole lot. I just went back to an old‑school drill Tiger used to do, just a tee drill and get that thing hitting out of the center of the face, and yeah, I've been rolling it really well. Last week had a few nice last rounds to finish it off, then it's kind of rolled into this week, so feeling good.”
Chan Kimon whether there were any recent changes to his putter… “I switched putters the week of Salt Lake. I had ordered that putter that I got, and it had come in as I got to the golf course, so that was pretty cool. I've used a blade for a long time and switched to a mallet a little bit trying to find something different, then went back to it and I'm rolling it great.”
Notes
- Carter Jenkins (T3/-13) stands higher than T5 through 36 holes for the second time in his 33rd career start on Tour (1st/2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship/finished T7)
- Rookie Cristobal Del Solar (T3/-13) stands higher than T10 through 36 holes for the first time on Tour (previous career-high 36-hole position: T10/Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna/T29)
- Rookie Davis Chatfield (T5/-12) stands T5 or higher through 36 holes for the third time this season (T1/Compliance Solutions Championship/finished T17; T5/Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS/finished T11)
- Six players ranked lower than 138th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List made the 36-hole cut, meaning the top 138 players on the Points List mathematically secured berths for the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, the second event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals; the top 144 players on the Points List upon conclusion of the final round are guaranteed a spot in the Simmons Bank Open