Organized chaos: Behind the scenes of Barstool Sports' live golf broadcast debut at the NV5 Invitational

Riggs did his homework as well; early Thursday, he texted a Korn Ferry Tour staffer for a rundown of the status and eligibility implications as the season nears its conclusion. The NV5 Invitational marks the fourth-to-last event of the Regular Season, with the top 156 after the Magnit Championship to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which will feature field reduction each week until 30 TOUR cards are finalized after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Riggs felt the magnitude of the week before the lights came on – the Harvard alum, famously unfiltered on the Fore Play podcast, admitted to thoughts of how players’ parents might react to certain commentary. Minihane was on the same wavelength.