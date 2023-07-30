Good deed sparks Trace Crowe to 54-hole lead at NV5 Invitational

Crowe, who played collegiately at Auburn, entered the week at No. 139 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, with just one top-25 in 11 starts. With just four events remaining before the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, including this week, the sense of urgency has heightened. The top 156 after the Magnit Championship will qualify for the first of four Finals events, the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, with field reductions each week until 30 PGA TOUR cards are awarded after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.