With back-to-back winners, PGA TOUR U has arrived

Recent University of Illinois graduate Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who finished No. 3 on the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, won his first professional start at the BMW Charity Pro-Am two weeks ago. Then last week, the University of Florida’s Ricky Castillo, No. 9 on the Ranking, won the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open – winning in a playoff that included Dumont de Chassart, who led by four strokes through 54 holes and was bidding to join Ben Kohles as the only players to win their first two Korn Ferry Tour starts.