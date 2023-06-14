Five Players to Watch for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open

1. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: After securing his first win as a pro last week, Adrien’s confidence is at an all-time high. In his first professional start on the Korn Ferry Tour, he defeated Josh Teater in a playoff and shot rounds of 5-under or better throughout the week. In Round 4 of the BMW Charity Pro-Am, De Chassart carded a 6-under with one eagle and six bridies, jumping him up 178 spots on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List to his. current standing of 22nd.