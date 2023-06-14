Five Players to Watch for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
2 Min Read
The Korn Ferry Tour heads to Wichita, Kansas for its next stop of the season.
Written by Justin Evans
This week’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open marks the 14th event on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour calendar, as players compete for a place within the top 30 on the season-long standings in the hopes of obtaining a 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Here is a look at five players to watch this week at the Crestview Country Club.
1. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: After securing his first win as a pro last week, Adrien’s confidence is at an all-time high. In his first professional start on the Korn Ferry Tour, he defeated Josh Teater in a playoff and shot rounds of 5-under or better throughout the week. In Round 4 of the BMW Charity Pro-Am, De Chassart carded a 6-under with one eagle and six bridies, jumping him up 178 spots on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List to his. current standing of 22nd.
2. Josh Teater: Despite losing in a playoff to Adrien Dumont de Chassart at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, Josh Teater still has much to be proud of. In his three starts before last week, he finished T9, T16, T18 (AdventHealth Championship, Visit Knoxville Open, and UNC Health Championship, respectively). In his latest round, Teater shot a 21-under 264 and had an exceptional Round 1, going bogey-free to shoot 10-under for the first 18 holes. Teater is now ranked 17th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
3. Carter Jenkins: After placing T5 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, Carter Jenkins earned his third top-10 finish this season. He had a sub-70 score and carded 68,68,67,64 and shot 18-under 267 for the week. In round 4, Jenkins shot 7-under with only two bogeys. This dominant performance moved Jenkins up 11 spots on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and he is currently ranked 27th.
4. John VanDerLaan: After finishing T5 last week in South Carolina, John VanDerLaan is another household name moving up the list. This represents his third top-10 finish of the season. He had a bogey-free finish in round two with five birdies. VanDerLaan is currently ranked 37th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
5. Chan Kim: Chan Kim had an electric set of rounds last week in South Carolina, securing his first top ten win of the season. Shooting 17-under 268, he carded 65,65,68,70 for the week and currently ranks 45th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.