Takeaways from Visit Knoxville Open: Rafael Campos’ sizzing Sunday
Rico Hoey earns first Korn Ferry Tour title, on verge of first TOUR card
Written by Justin Evans
Here’s a look at some notable storylines from last week’s Visit Knoxville Open, contested at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tennessee. Rico Hoey earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at 14 under, one stroke clear of Chase Seiffert and Norman Xiong. The victory moves Hoey to No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card for 2024. The top 30 finishers at the end of the year will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Rico Hoey's emotional celebration after winning Visit Knoxville Open
A first time for everything: Rico Hoey earned his first Korn Ferry Tour victory in his 83rd career start, maintaining his form after a T2 at the previous week’s AdventHealth Championship. Hoey joins Chandler Phillips (The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay) and Spencer Levin (Veritex Bank Championship) as first-time Korn Ferry Tour winners this season.
Campos bounces back: After missing the cut at the prior week’s AdventHealth Championship, Rafael Campos came back with a strong performance, carding 12-under total for a T4 finish, just two back of Hoey’s winning total. The Puerto Rico native finished strong with a final-round, 7-under 63 to shoot up the board.
Finish strong: Five players not already qualified for this week’s UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH earned a spot in the field with top-25s on Sunday. University of Tennessee alum and sponsor exemption Spencer Cross (T10), Knoxville, Tennessee native and open qualifier Ryan Hall (T16), and conditional members RJ Manke (T16), Wilson Furr (T23) and Trent Phillips (T23) all earned a spot in this week’s field in the Research Triangle. Manke competed in Knoxville on a sponsor exemption; Furr earned his spot via a T2 at the previous week’s AdventHealth Championship, and Phillips earned his spot through the reshuffle category.
Rookie shines in spotlight: Colin Featherstone earned his first top-10 finish in his 12th Korn Ferry Tour start. His previous best showing was T14 at The Panama Championship in February. Featherstone carded 12-under 268 in Knoxville, highlighted by back-to-back weekend 65s.