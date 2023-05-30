Takeaways from Visit Knoxville Open: Rafael Campos’ sizzing Sunday

Here’s a look at some notable storylines from last week’s Visit Knoxville Open, contested at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tennessee. Rico Hoey earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at 14 under, one stroke clear of Chase Seiffert and Norman Xiong. The victory moves Hoey to No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card for 2024. The top 30 finishers at the end of the year will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.