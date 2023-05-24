Takeaways from AdventHealth Championship: Rico Hoey rolling

Alejandro Tosti finished a career-high fourth in Kansas City, his third top-10 in nine starts this season. Tosti shot 16-under 272, including a 6-under 66 in the second round. Tosti’s spring has included a top-10 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which earned him a spot in the following week’s Wells Fargo Championship. The Argentina native now stands No. 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in pursuit of his first TOUR card.