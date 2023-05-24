Takeaways from AdventHealth Championship: Rico Hoey rolling
2 Min Read
Grayson Murray wins by one stroke over Hoey, Wilson Furr at Blue Hills CC
Written by Justin Evans
Here’s a look at the notable storylines from last week’s AdventHealth Championship contested at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Missouri …
Despite a closing double bogey, Grayson Murray held off Rico Hoey and Wilson Furr for a one-stroke win at the AdventHealth Championship. With this win, Murray jumps from 142nd to 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Murray now eyes a PGA TOUR return, as the top 30 on the season-long standings will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
3 Things to Know | Round 4 | AdventHealth Championship
Rookie sensation strikes again
54-hole leader Wilson Furr finished T2 at 18-under 270, including a course-record 63 in the first round. This continues a hot streak after a T7 at the HomeTown Lenders Championship. Currently Furr is ranked 78th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in pursuit of his first TOUR card.
Tosti finishes with a career high
Alejandro Tosti finished a career-high fourth in Kansas City, his third top-10 in nine starts this season. Tosti shot 16-under 272, including a 6-under 66 in the second round. Tosti’s spring has included a top-10 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which earned him a spot in the following week’s Wells Fargo Championship. The Argentina native now stands No. 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in pursuit of his first TOUR card.
Rico Hoey continues a strong campaign
Rico Hoey had a stellar week as he finished T2 and shot 18-under par for the week. Hoey also played his final seven holes in 3-under par to record a career-high finish in his 82nd Korn Ferry Tour start. It’s the continuation of strong form after a pair of T3s earlier this season at the Astara Chile Classic and Veritex Bank Championship.
Lovemark makes the reshuffle
Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Jamie Lovemark finished T54 to boost his position in the next reshuffle, which will occur after next week’s UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH. Lovemark won the 2013 AdventHealth Championship and holds conditional membership in the “Past Champion 5-10 years” category.