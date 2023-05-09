Barstool Sports to exclusively stream live coverage of Korn Ferry Tour’s NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank

“While our mission is based in identifying, preparing and transitioning the next generation of PGA TOUR stars, we at the Korn Ferry Tour have made it a priority to engage and grow our fanbase while providing added exposure to our membership and Tour, and this partnership with Fore Play is another significant step toward that goal,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “We are thrilled to announce this new opportunity and are confident it will prove beneficial for both the Korn Ferry Tour and Fore Play. This would not have been possible without the support from our title sponsor, NV5; our presenting sponsor, Old National Bank; our host organization, the Western Golf Association; and our umbrella sponsor, Korn Ferry. We cannot wait for what will be a thrilling week in July at The Glen Club.”