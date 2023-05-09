Barstool Sports to exclusively stream live coverage of Korn Ferry Tour’s NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank
3 Min Read
Fore Play Podcast makes first venture into live golf coverage on Barstool.tv
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida and NEW YORK, New York – The Korn Ferry Tour and Barstool Sports today announced that the sports, lifestyle and entertainment brand will exclusively stream live coverage in the United States of the Korn Ferry Tour’s NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank on July 27-30, the first streaming production of professional golf by the digital media company.
All four rounds of the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank will stream live only on Barstool.tv from 3:30 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET. Hosts of the No. 1 golf podcast, Barstool Sports’ Fore Play, including Riggs, Frankie, Trent and Dan Rapaport will make appearances throughout the broadcast, as well as other Barstool Sports personalities.
“While our mission is based in identifying, preparing and transitioning the next generation of PGA TOUR stars, we at the Korn Ferry Tour have made it a priority to engage and grow our fanbase while providing added exposure to our membership and Tour, and this partnership with Fore Play is another significant step toward that goal,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “We are thrilled to announce this new opportunity and are confident it will prove beneficial for both the Korn Ferry Tour and Fore Play. This would not have been possible without the support from our title sponsor, NV5; our presenting sponsor, Old National Bank; our host organization, the Western Golf Association; and our umbrella sponsor, Korn Ferry. We cannot wait for what will be a thrilling week in July at The Glen Club.”
In addition to live tournament coverage, Fore Play and the Korn Ferry Tour will engage in a variety of promotional activities leading up to the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. Among those initiatives will be pre-tournament coverage on Barstool Sports, the Fore Play Podcast and Korn Ferry Tour social channels.
Barstool Sports will co-produce the first-of-its-kind streaming event in conjunction with PGA TOUR Entertainment, which will provide production capabilities, including staffing and equipment, while Barstool Sports will lead the creative direction.
“The Korn Ferry Tour features many, many fascinating stories and incredible people,” said Riggs, co-host of Fore Play. “Week in and week out the Korn Ferry Tour players are literally playing for their careers, and Barstool Sports is honored, excited and admittedly a bit nervous to broadcast this high-stakes, world-class golf. We are putting our very best effort into providing a professional, unique and entertaining broadcast highlighting the players. We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR in this next step; we hope this is the first of many.”
Now in its fifth year, the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, contested in in Glenview, Illinois, boasts past champions including reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, who won the inaugural event in 2019, as well as reigning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Cameron Young. Last season, England’s Harry Hall birdied five of the final seven holes of regulation and three consecutive playoff holes as he defeated Northbrook, Illinois, native Nick Hardy in a sudden-death playoff. Hall went on to earn his first PGA TOUR card at season’s end.