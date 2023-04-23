How to watch the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour

As the season progresses, Golf Channel will provide coverage of six Korn Ferry Tour events: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX; Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank; Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron; Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation; Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship; Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. The latter four comprise the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals series; newly formatted for 2023 and beyond, the Finals series includes the top players on the Korn Ferry Tour's season-long standings, with elimination after each event. The top 30 after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will receive 2024 PGA TOUR membership.