How to watch the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
1 Min Read
72nd-hole coverage of all non-televised events on Twitter and Facebook
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Korn Ferry Tour offers live streaming coverage on the 72nd hole of all non-televised events.
The 72nd-hole coverage has expanded this year to offer real-time leaderboard graphics and updates as the drama unfolds down the stretch. Following the tournament's conclusion, the 72nd-hole stream will be posted on the Korn Ferry Tour section of PGATOUR.COM, as well.
In the event of a playoff, live coverage will continue as well.
As the season progresses, Golf Channel will provide coverage of six Korn Ferry Tour events: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX; Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank; Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron; Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation; Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship; Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. The latter four comprise the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals series; newly formatted for 2023 and beyond, the Finals series includes the top players on the Korn Ferry Tour's season-long standings, with elimination after each event. The top 30 after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will receive 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Additionally, the Korn Ferry Tour is featured in a six-episode docuseries, "One Shot Away," which airs throughout the spring and summer on CBS Sports. This marks the fourth season of One Shot Away, with the featured cast including Chris Gotterup, Pierceson and Parker Coody, Chandler Phillips, Wilson Furr, Pontus Nyholm and Alex Scott. Click here for more information on One Shot Away.
72nd-hole coverage: Spencer Levin wins Veritex Bank Championship