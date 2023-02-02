Birthday boy Abel Gallegos right at home on Latin America swing

“Winning the LAAC in my first start was something that caught me by surprise,” recalls Gallegos, who turned 21 on Thursday at The Panama Championship, the third event of his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season. “I was just another player, and all of a sudden, I was the first Argentine to win the LAAC, earning spots in two major championships. It was one of the best things ever to happen to me, but at the same time, it pushed me into taking a lot of decisions I wasn’t ready to take.”