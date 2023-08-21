Chan Kim rallies to win Magnit Championship, moves into top 15 on Korn Ferry Tour Points List

“I knew I needed to shoot something low to try and give myself a chance, but 8-under is… I blacked out, I guess,” Kim joked. “When that flop shot went in on No. 12, I knew if I kept pushing I could give myself a chance. On No. 17, I hit one in there really good, and I felt like it was a putt I needed to make… when that one slid by I told my caddie, ‘We’ve just got to try and birdie No. 18 and whatever happens, happens.’”