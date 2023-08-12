Jacob Bridgeman leads John VanDerLaan by one at Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

Highsmith on the importance of playing well with only six events remaining… “It's hard to not think about what's on the line this year. Obviously my first year on this Tour and I've only been a pro for a little over a year now. I'm sure I'm going to start to feel it quite a bit in the playoff events especially. And obviously I know what's on the line, but you always try your best to just dumb it down to just one shot at a time and whatever is required of the shot in front of you and not really get sucked into all that stuff. But it's tough. I mean, I'm going to be feeling the pressure, for sure.”