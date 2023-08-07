Roger Sloan birdies final two holes to win Utah Championship

“I haven’t had the greatest of years results-wise, but it’s because I’ve been having to work on my game more than I have lately,” said Sloan, who entered the week without a top-10 in 14 starts this season. “I really just got to keep chipping away at what I’ve been doing all year, stay committed to that. The goal is for me to be the best player I could be, hopefully get back to the PGA TOUR soon, but I’m just taking it one day at a time.