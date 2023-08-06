Kevin Dougherty takes one-stroke lead at Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
36-hole co-leader Kevin Dougherty extends his lead by one with a bogey-free 6-under 65
Saturday marks the second 54-hole lead of Dougherty’s career (T1 2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic/finished T5)
Four of the nine players inside the top 10 have previously won on the Korn Ferry Tour: Roger Sloan, Roberto Diaz, Jamie Lovemark and Pierceson Coody
Coody, who is currently No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, is bidding for the Three-Victory Promotion, stands T4 at 13-under 129
Danny Walker holds his best position after any round in his 36th start on Tour; his 19-under 194 also marks a career-low 54-hole total
Final-round pairings will run from 9:10 a.m. through 3:10 p.m. local time off the first tee
Golf Channel will provide live telecast coverage (as well as live streaming coverage available via the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com) for all four rounds from 6-9 p.m. ET
Third-Round Lead Notes
20: Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Kyle Jones (2020), Nicholas Lindheim (2016), Patton Kizzire (2015), Andres Gonzales (2014), J.J. Killeen (2011), Josh Teater (2009), Brendon Todd (2008), Franklin Langham (2007), Garrett Willis (2005), Arron Oberholser (2002*), David Sutherland (2001), Andy Morse (2000), Carl Paulson (1999), Michael Christie (1996*), Glen Hnatiuk (1995*), Chris Perry (1994*), Sean Murphy (1993*), Jeff Woodland (1992*), Ted Tryba (1991*), John Daly (1990*)
5: Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (most recent: Trace Crowe/NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank)
*Denotes a 54-hole tournament
Kevin Dougherty (T1/-14)
Cards a second consecutive bogey-free round; tallying six birdies (Nos. 1, 2, 5, 9, 12, 15) for a 6-under 65 totaling 20-under 193
Holds second 54-hole lead/co-lead in 128th career start on Tour (Solo first earlier this season at the LECOM Suncoast Classic/finished T5)
Sits inside the top 10 after 54 holes for the fourth time in 17 starts this season
Making sixth appearance at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank; his best finish was T3 in 2019
Entered the week with four top-10s in 16 starts this season
Finished in the top 75 of the Korn Ferry Tour Points List all four of his previous seasons on Tour (No. 26 in 2018, No. 33 in 2019, No. 74 in 2020-21, No. 42 in 2022)
Earned conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2017 season with T113 finish at Final Stage of 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament (made one start in 2017), but finished T42 at Final Stage in 2017 and set up his 2018 rookie season
Played the 2015 season on PGA TOUR Canada (eight missed cuts in 10 starts)
Murrieta, California native who turned professional out of Oklahoma State University in 2014
Quotables
Kevin Dougherty on his bogey-free third round...." It was really good. The work I put in yesterday was great. We actually went to a different golf course where I could hit some drivers and talk to my coach. And I drove it amazing today, so that was really fun to see kind of the work kind of pay off pretty quickly. Just looking forward to tomorrow.”
Dougherty on having the solo 54-hole lead... “I think I had a 54-hole lead in Florida (2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic), and I think just continuing to be in this situation and feeling the feelings that you're going to feel and realizing that it's OK. Everyone in that situation's going to have them and just kind of deal with them.”
Danny Walker on how his game felt leading into this week.... " I'd say probably the biggest thing was just starting to drive the ball better probably a few weeks ago and then kind of -- last week I was driving it well but I wasn't hitting my iron approach shots very well, which is normally my strength. So it's just putting together the iron play and the driving finally.”
Walker on his professional career... "In 2018 I got off to a good start out of school playing in Canada and at Q-School. I just had a lot to learn. I think my first year out here in 2019, like I played a lot of good golf but just didn't -- like missed a lot of cuts by just a couple shots. I played better than I got out of it. 2020 was hard with COVID. I took a little bit of time away from the game, especially at the end of 2021 I took like two, three months off, like didn't play at all after missing Q-School in 2021. Then kind of started last year, I felt more excited to go play golf again. I've been enjoying it a lot.”
Notes
Kevin Dougherty (First/-20) and Curtis Luck (T10/-17) lead the field in birdies with 22
Two players – Christopher Petefish (T4/-18) and Pontus Nyholm (T12/-16) – have not made a bogey through 54 holes
Danny Walker (T2/-19) carded a second consecutive 8-under 63, (the 8-under 63 in Friday’s round marked a new career-low round for Walker)
Walker stands higher than T7 through 54 holes for the third time in his Korn Ferry Tour career (T6/2019 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open/finished 6th; T7/Elle May Classic/finished T14)
Roger Sloan (T2/-19) sits inside the top 10 after 54 holes for the third time this season (T6/Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club/finished T36; T3/Veritex Bank Championship/finished T21)
Sloan is seeking his second Korn Ferry Tour victory and first since the 2014 Nova Scotia Open
Making his second Korn Ferry Tour start of the season, four-time PGA TOUR winner Sean O’Hair (T2/-19) records one eagle, seven birdies and one bogey en route to an 8-under 63
O’Hair stands inside the top 10 after 54 holes for the sixth time in his 53 starts on Tour
Making his 173rd Korn Ferry Tour start, Korn Ferry Tour champion Roberto Diaz (T4/18) sits T10 or higher through 54 holes for the 19th time
Diaz sat T5 through 54 holes at last year’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank/finished T14
Rookie Jeremy Gandon (T4/-18) sits inside the top five after 54 holes for the first time in his career
Gandon records career-low 54-hole score at 18-under 195 (previous: 6-under 201/2023 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open/finished T35)
Jay Card III (T20/-14) has a field-leading four eagles through 54 holes
- Eagled the par-5 15th in all three rounds and recorded a hole-in-one at the par-3 14 th in Friday’s second round