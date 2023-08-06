Kevin Dougherty takes one-stroke lead at Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

Walker on his professional career... "In 2018 I got off to a good start out of school playing in Canada and at Q-School. I just had a lot to learn. I think my first year out here in 2019, like I played a lot of good golf but just didn't -- like missed a lot of cuts by just a couple shots. I played better than I got out of it. 2020 was hard with COVID. I took a little bit of time away from the game, especially at the end of 2021 I took like two, three months off, like didn't play at all after missing Q-School in 2021. Then kind of started last year, I felt more excited to go play golf again. I've been enjoying it a lot.”