Ryan McCormick, Wilson Furr share lead at NV5 Invitational
7 Min Read
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Livestreaming Information
This week marks the first streaming production of professional golf for Barstool Sports, a sports, lifestyle and entertainment brand; the digital media company is co-producing the first-of-its-kind streaming event in conjunction with PGA TOUR Entertainment, which is providing production capabilities, while Barstool Sports is leading the creative direction
Talent for this week’s livestreaming coverage includes hosts of the No. 1 golf podcast, Barstool Sports’ Fore Play, along with other Barstool Sports personalities · Livestreaming for Rounds 3 and 4 will be available exclusively viaBarstool.tv from 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET
Things to Know
The 36-hole cut will be made following the conclusion of the second round Saturday morning, and third-round tee times will run in groups of three from 9:50 a.m. through 12:10 p.m. off the first and 10th tees
The current projected cut of 7-under 135 would tie Korn Ferry Tour records for low 36-hole cut score and low 36-hole cut relative to par
Ryan McCormick, who held a two-stroke lead through 18 holes, cards 2-under 69 and shares lead at 13-under par with rookie Wilson Furr, who has one hole remaining in second round (par-3 ninth)
Should the leader/co-leaders remain at 13-under 129 and the projected 36-hole cut remain at 7-under 135, it would mark the narrowest margin between the leader/co-leader and the cut line since the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna (six strokes/leader at 8-under par, cut at 2-under par)
Three winners this season stood six-plus strokes off the 36-hole lead (Rhein Gibson/six strokes/Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard; Scott Gutschewski/seven strokes/LECOM Suncoast Classic; Adrien Dumont de Chassart/BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX)
Korn Ferry Tour Points List leader Ben Kohles, who is bidding for the Three-Victory Promotion, stands T7 at 11-under 131 and is one of three players without a bogey through 36 holes
Second-Round Lead Notes
1: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank (Cameron Young/2021)
3: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (David Skinns/Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club; Paul Barjon/Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS; Nicholas Lindheim/The Ascendant presented by Blue)
Ryan McCormick (T1/-13)
Follows opening-round 11-under 60 – which broke the 18-hole tournament record and The Glen Club course record – with 2-under 69 (three birdies, one bogey) to stand 13-under par
In line to hold second 36-hole lead/co-lead of Korn Ferry Tour career (T1/2022 The Ascendant presented by Blue/finished T13)
Establishes new career-low 36-hole total at 13-under 129 (previous: 11-under 130/2022 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard/finished career-high T2)
In six rounds at The Glen Club prior to this week, only score under 70 was 3-under 68 (Round 2/2022)
Has played in all 18 events this season and has six top-25s – two of which are top-10s – and 13 made cuts
Finished top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List each of the last two seasons to maintain fully exempt membership (No. 65/2020-21; No. 28/2022)
As conditional member and Korn Ferry Tour rookie in 2020-21, open qualified into 2020 Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, the first event in the Return to Golf following the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, and finished T14 to earn a spot in the next event, where he finished T6 to shuffle up the priority ranking for remainder of the season
Earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time ahead of the 2020-21 season via a T126 at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Played two seasons on PGA TOUR Canada in 2014 and 2015, recording one top-10 in 11 starts each season
Played four seasons at St. John’s University (2010-14) in Queens, New York, where he won three tournaments (all as a senior) and was named the 2013-14 BIG EAST Conference Golfer of the Year, as well as the 2013-14 BIG EAST Scholar-Athlete Sports Excellence Award winner
Three collegiate wins included medalist honors at the 2014 BIG EAST Championship
Won the 2012 New Jersey State Golf Association Amateur Championship and 2012 Metropolitan Golf Association Amateur Championship, becoming the fifth player in history (and first since 1949) to win both events the same year
Wilson Furr (T1/-13)
With one hole remaining in his second round (par-3 ninth), in line to hold second 36-hole lead/co-lead in 19th career start on Tour (T1/2023 AdventHealth Championship/finished career-high T2)
Has 15 birdies – tied for the second-most total birdies in the field this week – and two bogeys through 35 holes
After tumbling down the priority ranking after his eight guaranteed starts this season, recorded consecutive top-10s (T7/HomeTown Lenders Championship; T2/AdventHealth Championship) and a third consecutive top-25 (T23/Visit Knoxville Open) to shuffle up the priority ranking and earn starts for remainder of 2023 season
Earned membership and eight guaranteed starts to begin this season with T39 at Final Stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Played four seasons at University of Alabama (2017-21), earning 2021 All-Southeastern Conference First Team recognition and helping the Crimson Tide to runner-up finish at 2018 NCAA Championship
Decorated amateur career included representing the United States at 2016 Junior Ryder Cup, as well as competing in four U.S. Amateur Championships (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020), with best showing coming in 2020 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, where he earned stroke play medalist honors off the strength of a competitive-course-record 9-under 62 at Bandon Trails
Two-time winner of the Mississippi State Amatuer, including the 2015 title when he was 16 years old, making him the youngest winner in the 100-year history of the event
Quotables
Ryan McCormick on an odd situation which led to him playing an older model ball… “I teed off on No. 10 and realized when my ball was on No. 11 green that I had a different ball than I normally play, like a different version of the Pro V1, so last year's ball. I was in the hotel putting around today and just threw it in my bag, didn't think of it. I got up on No. 11 green and noticed it was different. So I played it on No. 10 and No. 11 and realized that I didn't have any other balls, because the one-ball rule, can't play any other ball, so I had one ball to play.
“It was insane. Hit it in the fescue on No. 12 and I'm honestly thinking DQ'd. If I don't find this ball, I'm going home. We found it and, luckily, thanks to Darron (Stiles) and Trace Crowe, they had the same ball, was able to get a few two holes later. I mean, that aside, I'm just happy to be playing, it's nice. It was stressful.”
McCormick on his mindset throughout the round… I mean, it's the most rattled I've ever been in my career. I can't believe I did that. Yeah, it was very rattling, so I'm happy to be playing the weekend.
Notes
Three players – Patrick Fishburn (T3/-12), Ben Kohles (T7/-11), Cristobal Del Solar (T26/-9) – have not made a bogey through 36 holes
Fishburn is in line to stand in the top five through 36 holes for the fourth time in his career and first time since the 2022 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (T4/finished T13); his career-high 36-hole position is T3/2021 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (finished T34)
Fishburn ties career-low 36-hole score at 12-under 130; he previously recorded 10-under 130 at both the 2020 and 2023 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Opens
Making his 112th career start on the Korn Ferry Tour, Jack Maguire (T3/-12) is in line for his highest 36-hole position since co-leading the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic (finished T7); his 12-under 130 also marks a career-low 36-hole total (previous: 11-under 131/2016 WinCo Foods Portland Open/finished T4)
Maguire leads the field with 16 total birdies (all birdies)
Thomas Walsh (T3/-12) is in line to stand inside the top 10 through 36 holes for the third time in 34 career starts on Tour (T2/2023 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper/finished T2; T3/2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic/finished T60)
Walsh ties career-low 36-hole score at 12-under 130, matching his 14-under 130 from last week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
Rookie Chris Gotterup (T3/-12), who has one hole remaining in his second round (par-3 ninth), is in line for a career-high 36-hole position (current: T4/2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic/finished T5)
Curtis Thompson (T26/-9), the only past champion of the event in this week’s field, follows opening-round 8-under 63 with 1-under 70 in second round