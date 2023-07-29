Ryan McCormick, Wilson Furr share lead at NV5 Invitational

Ryan McCormick on an odd situation which led to him playing an older model ball… “I teed off on No. 10 and realized when my ball was on No. 11 green that I had a different ball than I normally play, like a different version of the Pro V1, so last year's ball. I was in the hotel putting around today and just threw it in my bag, didn't think of it. I got up on No. 11 green and noticed it was different. So I played it on No. 10 and No. 11 and realized that I didn't have any other balls, because the one-ball rule, can't play any other ball, so I had one ball to play.