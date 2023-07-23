Three players share 54-hole lead at Price Cutter Charity Championship
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
For the first time this season, there is a three-way tie for the lead after 54 holes played
- Pierceson Coody is bidding for his third ever Korn Ferry Tour win in his 26th career start
- Chandler Phillips enters the final round inside the top five for the third time this season
- Thomas Walsh cards a third-round 6-under 66 to help him earn his first 54-hole lead/co-lead on the Tour
Rob Oppenheim, who entered the day T29, posted the low round of the day with a 10-under 62 and now sits T4
Ben Kohles, two shots behind the leaders entering Sunday, is bidding to become the 13th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn the Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR
The second round resumed Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. local time with 18 players needing to finish play; the 36-hole cut was made at 6-under par, with 77 professionals advancing
Final-round pairings will run from 6:45 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. local time off the first tee
Third-Round Lead Notes
18: Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win Price Cutter Championship presented by Dr Pepper
- David Kocher (2022), Dylan Wu (2020), Martin Trainer (2018), Ben Silverman (2017), Mackenzie Hughes (2016), Dawie van der Walt (2015), Cameron Percy (2014), Steve Friesen (2011), Hunter Haas (2010), Colt Knost (2008), Tom Scherrer (2007), Brad Ott (2004), Patrick Sheehan (2002), Anthony Painter (1998), Chris DiMarco (1997), Lennie Clements (1992), Rick Dalpos (1991), Jeff Cook (1990)
3: Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023
- Ben Silverman – The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
- David Skinns – Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
- Paul Barjon – Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
Pierceson Coody (Co-leader/-20)
Started the third round 4-under thru three holes (eagle-birdie-birdie), and played the final 15 holes at 3-under par, finishing with a 7-under 65 Saturday
Held the outright 18-hole lead this week and sat solo fourth after two rounds, trailing the 36-hole leader, twin brother Parker, by two shots
Marks his second 54-hole lead/co-lead on the Korn Ferry Tour (making 26th start this week)
- Also sat T1 after 54 holes at 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open where he went on to earn his first win
Two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour with one title coming in each of his first two seasons on the Tour
- 2023 The Panama Championship – entered the final round in T24 position before a final-round 4-under 66 earned him a spot in a three-man sudden death playoff with Mac Meissner and Sam Saunders; birdied the first playoff hole to claim his second win on the Tour
- 2022 Live & Work in Maine Open – in just his third start on the Korn Ferry Tour, Coody led by as many as seven strokes during the final round, eventually claiming a five-stroke margin of victory
Entered the week No. 15 on the Tour Points List
In 14 Korn Ferry Tour starts this season, has logged four top-25 finishes, including two inside the top 10, highlighted by his win at The Panama Championship
Has made seven starts on the PGA TOUR during the 2022-23 season, resulting in three made cuts and one top-25 finish, a T14 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Played collegiately four seasons at the University of Texas (2018-22), where he helped Texas win its fourth national title at the 2022 NCAA Championships
Garnered three All-America honors, including first-team selections in 2021 and 2022, along with a second-team laurel in 2020, and was named 2021 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year
Finished No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022
Chandler Phillips (Co-leader/-20)
Carded a third-round 6-under 66 via eight birdies against two bogeys
Opened the third round 8-under par thru 13 holes before back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th
Tied with Thomas Walsh for the most birdies (24) by any player this week
Marks his third time this season inside the top-10 after 54 holes
- 4th at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay (won)
- T2 at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics (finished T30)
In the season-opening event this year, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, Phillips entered the final round three strokes behind the leader before carding a final-round 4-under 68 to claim a two-stroke victory, the first of his career
Entered the week No. 16 on the Points List
In 15 starts this season, has posted three top-15 finishes, with the aforementioned victory being his only top-10
Earned Korn Ferry Tour status for 2023 by placing T10 at Final Stage of last year’s Qualifying Tournament, guaranteeing starts in the first 12 events
In his second season on the Korn Ferry Tour, he initially joined the Tour in 2020 with conditional status, and made 15 starts during the 2020-21 combined season with one top-10 finish that season
Played collegiately four seasons at Texas A&M University (2015-19), winning seven tournaments, four of which came as a junior in the 2017-18 season
- Collegiate honors include three All-America selections (2017-19), three consecutive All-Southeastern Conference First Team selections (2017-19) and an All-SEC Second Team selection as a freshman in 2016
Thomas Walsh (Co-leader/-20)
Posted a third-round bogey-free 6-under 66 with birdies coming at two par 5s, two par 4s and two par 3s
Marks the first 54-hole lead/co-lead of his career and just the second time he has sat atop the leaderboard after any round on the Korn Ferry Tour (held outright 18-hole lead at 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic)
- Highest previous 54-hole position was a T14 at the 2023 AdventHealth Championship (finished T9)
Carded a second-round 8-under 64 Friday, marking his lowest round of the season and second lowest of his career (career low: 8-under 63 at 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic)
Tied with Chandler Phillips for the most birdies (24) by any player this week
54-hole total score of 196 this week shatters his previous career low of 204 (reached twice, most recently at 2023 UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH)
Second-year Korn Ferry Tour member who entered the week No. 62 on the Points List
In 16 starts this season, has logged five top-25 finishes, including one top-10 in the aforementioned AdventHealth Championship
In his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season last year, made 15 starts with his best finish being a T47
Turned professional in 2019 and played PGA TOUR Latinoamérica during the 2020 season where he logged three top-25 finishes in seven starts
Made six starts on PGA TOUR Canada in 2022, recording four finishes inside the top three
Played collegiately at the University of Virginia for four seasons (2015-19), winning two individual titles, including the 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, earning 2018 All-American third-team recognition
Quotables
Pierceson Coody on past experience holding 54-hole leads… “In May (at The Panama Championship), I started off the day tied for the lead, so I guess it's going to be a very similar situation. It was also a valuable experience I had in Utah (at the 2022 Utah Championship). Started off the day one back and that was the second to last event, so I would have – you know, in a perfect world if I had finished where I started – I would have gotten my card. Missed my card by a shot. That's probably the most memorable experience I had of being towards the lead. Even though guys all said the losses stick out a lot more, and unfortunately they do, but I'll think about the wins, obviously knowing that I can get it done. Just have a day like today, I kind of just stick to my game, and I think things can go my way.”
Coody on his third-round 7-under 65… “When you have a start like that – 4-under through three or 4-under through four, whatever you want to call it – you feel like you can do so much, especially since the first few holes are very gettable. You have to play them really well and make the birdies. Yeah, it is frustrating shooting 7-under the way I started, but I still had so many birdie looks. It's really nice to be hitting the ball well again. It's a lot of fun. It's fun to shoot low, too. Enjoying it.”
Thomas Walsh on if a score of 26- or 27-under will be needed to win… “Yeah, I mean, who knows? You could have a boat race to the finish. If you hit it in the rough, the scores can kind of bite you, but if you hit it in the fairway, it's pretty generous. You can get one guy on a heater and he could shoot 10-under from anywhere, so it's any man's game.”
Walsh on his approach to this course… “My caddie, he caddied here last year – I didn't get in. He just told me it was a wedge fest. That's kind of what my strengths are, wedges and putting, so I knew if I could just put it in the fairway, I'd have a lot of chances. I've been in the fairway most of them, so it's been good.”
Notes
Rob Oppenheim (T4/-18) rolled in 10 birdies en route to a third-round bogey-free 62, his lowest round this year
- Eight of his 10 birdies Saturday came on his final 12 holes
- Making his sixth start of the season this week, bidding for his first top-10 finish
Ben Kohles (T4 /-18), currently No. 1 on the Points List and the only player with multiple wins this year, posted a third-round 8-under 64 to climb inside the top-five entering the final round
- Kohles has two wins this season (Astara Chile Classic and HomeTown Lenders Championship)
- Kohles and Rico Hoey, who ranks No. 2 on the Points List, became the first Korn Ferry Tour players this season to be declared #TOURBound, securing PGA TOUR cards for the 2024 season
- With one more win this season, Kohles would become the 13th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn the Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR
After clinching the outright 36-hole lead, the first lead of his young career, rookie Parker Coody (T7/-17) carded a third-round 2-under 70 and enters the final round three shots off the lead
- Marks his second consecutive week inside the top-10 after 54 holes (T5 at last week’s The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he recorded a career-best solo-third finish)
- Coody has finished inside the top five in three of his last seven starts
Yuto Katsuragawa (T7/-17), one of five players in the field this week ranked inside the OWGR Top 200, recorded a bogey-free 6-under 66 and is bidding for his first top-10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour
- A native of Kiyosu, Japan, Katsuragawa has two international wins since turning professional in 2020
Adrien Dumont de Chassart (T14/-15) carded a third-round 8-under 64, and has now scored 2-under par or better in 13 of 15 rounds played on the Korn Ferry Tour
- Dumont de Chassart is bidding for his fifth straight top-10 finish in his fifth professional start:
- T6 – The Ascendant presented by Blue
- T8 – Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
- T2 – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
- Won – BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX