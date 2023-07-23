Three players share 54-hole lead at Price Cutter Charity Championship

Pierceson Coody on past experience holding 54-hole leads… “In May (at The Panama Championship), I started off the day tied for the lead, so I guess it's going to be a very similar situation. It was also a valuable experience I had in Utah (at the 2022 Utah Championship). Started off the day one back and that was the second to last event, so I would have – you know, in a perfect world if I had finished where I started – I would have gotten my card. Missed my card by a shot. That's probably the most memorable experience I had of being towards the lead. Even though guys all said the losses stick out a lot more, and unfortunately they do, but I'll think about the wins, obviously knowing that I can get it done. Just have a day like today, I kind of just stick to my game, and I think things can go my way.”