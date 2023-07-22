Parker Coody takes outright lead at Price Cutter Charity Championship
7 Min Read
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
Twin brothers, Parker and Pierceson Coody, sit inside the top four on the leaderboard entering the weekend
Rookie Parker Coody cards a second-round 64 and is in line to claim his first lead of any kind on the Tour
Behind a field-leading 18 birdies through two rounds, Thomas Walsh sets a career low 36-hole score and sits T2
18-hole leader Pierceson Coody sits two shots off the lead, bidding for his second win of the season
Chandler Phillips cards a bogey-free 9-under 63, the second-lowest round of his career
Second-Round Lead Notes
9: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win Price Cutter Championship presented by Dr Pepper
- David Kocher (2022), Dawie van der Walt (2015), Steve Friesen (2011), Colt Knost (2008), Tom Scherrer (2007), Brad Ott (2004), Patrick Sheehan (2002), Steve Haskins (2001), Anthony Painter (1998)
3: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023
- David Skinns – Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
- Paul Barjon – Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
- Nicholas Lindheim – The Ascendant presented by Blue
Parker Coody (Leader/-15)
Followed a first-round 7-under 65 with a second-round bogey-free 8-under 64
- Rolled in eight birdies at four par 5s (Nos. 1, 8, 11, 18), three par 4s (Nos. 5, 14, 16) and one par 3 (No. 16)
Has now posted 29 consecutive rounds under par on the Korn Ferry Tour; last time he posted a score of even-par or worse was in the first round of the HomeTown Lenders Championship in April (even-par 70)
36-hole score of 129 marks a career best (previous low, 133 at 2023 Veritex Bank Championship)
Clinches the first lead of any kind in his Korn Ferry Tour career (making 13th start this week)
Previous best position after 36 holes was T4 at last week’s The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished solo third, his best finish on the Tour
Tallied three top-five finishes in his last seven starts
- Solo 3rd at The Ascendant presented by Blue
- T4 at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
- T5 at AdventHealth Championship
Currently in his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, has four top-25 finishes in 12 starts, including three top 10s
Entered the week No. 34 on the Points List
Began this season with conditional status after a T107 finish at Final Stage of last year’s Qualifying Tournament
Missed the cut in each of his first three starts this season before a T52 finish at Veritex Bank Championship
Monday qualified into the AdventHealth Championship in May and earned his first career top-10 finish (T5)
Also has three career starts on the PGA TOUR, resulting in two missed cuts and a T64 finish at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson
After turning professional in 2022, joined PGA TOUR Canada for one season and recorded three top-25 finishes in nine starts, highlighted by his first professional victory at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
Played four seasons at University of Texas (2018-22), where he helped the Longhorns win the team national title at the 2022 NCAA Championships and finish runner-up at the 2019 NCAA Championships
- Finished No. 13 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022
His father, Kyle, also played collegiately at Texas (1983-87) and made over 20 Korn Ferry Tour starts from 1990-96, and grandfather, Charles, played on the PGA TOUR from the 1960s through the mid-1980s, winning three times on TOUR, including the 1971 Masters Tournament
23-year-old native of Plano, Texas
Quotables
Parker Coody on playing alongside his brother… “I mean, obviously we care so much about each other and how we actually play. Hopefully we both play well this weekend and we both kind of stay in our own lanes and in the end it will all work out. I'd say we're pretty similar, we both want to beat each other as much as we can, but if I'm not winning or he's not winning, we both want each other playing well. So I want him to play well and I want to beat him playing well, that would be ideal.”
Parker Coody on finding consistency… “At times it's tough and at times it feels easy. Right now, luckily, it feels easy, but tomorrow's a new day and we'll see how things feel. It's just, it's a pretty scorable course. As long as you don't get ahead of yourself, you're going to have opportunities, just keep doing that.”
Parker Coody on sitting atop the leaderboard entering the weekend… “Feel good. Obviously the spot you'd like to be in 36 holes in, but you're obviously 36 holes out, too. There's a lot of golf to be played. … In the beginning of the year, my game was okay, but yeah, it's definitely trending in the right direction. I'd say mentally I'm a better spot, just really taking care of what I can take care of. It's been nice, and hopefully do that for another 36 holes.”
Notes
Chandler Phillips (T2/-14) posted the a third-round bogey-free 9-under 63, tied for the low round of the day
- Marks a new best 36-hole position, with his previous best being a T3 after two rounds at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, where he went on to claim his first career win
- Entered the week No. 16 on the Points List after posting three top-25 finishes in 15 starts, with the aforementioned victory being his only top-10 of the season
Thomas Walsh (T2/-14) posts his lowest round of the season with an 8-under 64, made up of 10 birdies and two bogeys; his 18 birdies through 36 holes leads all players in the field, en route to a career low 36-hole total (130)
- Marks the best 36-hole position of his Korn Ferry Tour career (making 33rd start this week)
Outright 18-hole leader Pierceson Coody (4th/-13) posted a second-round 4-under 68 via five birdies and one bogey to clinch his best 36-hole position of the season
- Marks his third time inside the top 10 after 36 holes on the Korn Ferry Tour (in 26th start this week)
- Two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour who currently sits No. 15 on the Points List this season; two career victories came at the 2023 The Panama Championship and 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open)
Josh Creel (5th/-12) rolled in eight birdies against one bogey for a second-round 7-under 65 and is in line to sit inside the top 10 after 36 holes for the fifth time this season
Jay Card III (T6/-11) matched Phillips’ 9-under 63 for the low rounds of the day, marking a new career low round on the Korn Ferry Tour
- In his second season on the Tour, Card will set a new best 36-hole position (previous best, T9 at 2022 The Ascendant presented by Blue)
Jared Wolfe (T6/-11) posted a bogey-free 8-under 64 via six birdies and an eagle at the par-5 11th; marked his third round of 64 in his last 10 rounds played on the Korn Ferry Tour (posted two 6-under 64s at the Memorial Health Championship earlier this month)
Points List leader Ben Kohles (T14 /-10) posted his second consecutive 5-under 67 to sit 10-under par
- Kohles and Rico Hoey, who ranks No. 2 on the Points List, became the first Korn Ferry Tour players this season to be declared #TOURBound, securing PGA TOUR cards for the 2024 season
Rookie Jackson Suber (T14/-10) carded a second-round bogey-free 7-under 65; Suber has recorded 11 birdies against one bogey through 36 holes
- Suber is coming off back-to-back top-10 finishes: T9 at last week’s The Ascendant presented by Blue and a runner-up finish at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
After a first-round 2-over 74, Brandon Harkins (T54/-6) tallied an 8-under 64 Friday and now sits inside the projected cut line
- Through 27 holes played, Harkins sat 1-over par before recording a 7-under 29 on his back nine Friday, including an eagle on the 424-yard par-4 ninth, his final hole of the second round