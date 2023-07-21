Pierceson Coody claims 18-hole lead at Price Cutter Charity Championship

Pierceson Coody on his first-round 9-under 63… “That was kind of the first time in a while that my game's kind of felt natural. It felt – I don't want to say easy because golf's never easy – but birdies just kept coming my way. I'd get good looks, good swings. I had one bogey, probably chasing a pin a little too much just because I felt like I had things going my way. But I guess on a course like this – where you know guys are going to shoot 6-, 7-, 8-under every round – you've just got to play your game and hope that the birdies fall your way.”