Alejandro Tosti surges to 54-hole lead at The Ascendant presented by Blue

• At 15-under 201, breaks the 54-hole tournament scoring record of 14-under 202 previously established by Taylor Moore and Tyson Alexander in 2021

• Cards 8-under 64, tying Tim Widing (Round 3) for the low round of the week with an eagle at the par-5 fifth, eight birdies (Nos. 1, 3, 7, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18) and two bogeys

• Makes one of two birdies at the par-4 18th in Saturday’s third round (Joe Highsmith), and becomes the first player this week to make birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 in the same round

- Three eagles in Friday’s second round (par-4 third, par-5 fifth, par-5 15th) were the most eagles in a single round by a Korn Ferry Tour player this season; four Korn Ferry Tour players made three eagles in a round last season (most recent: Ben Taylor/2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna/Round 3)

• With 19 total birdies (five eagles, 14 birdies) this week, matches Tim Widing (19 birdies) and Isaiah Salinda (18 birdies, one eagle) for the most total birdies in the field

• Stood T75 following even-par 72 in the first round, would become the second player this season to go on to win after standing worse than T41 following the first round (Pierceson Coody/T75/The Panama Championship)

• Six top-10s this season, including three fourth-place finishes, are tied with Rico Hoey and Jake Knapp for the most top-10s on Tour

• Also boasts three made cuts in as many PGA TOUR starts this season, highlighted by a T10 from the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

• Earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time via a No. 5 finish in the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Totalplay Cup, and earned guaranteed starts for the first eight events of the season with T29 at Final Stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament

• Played primarily on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica from 2018-2022, earning his first win in 2019 and a second in 2022

• Turned professional in 2018 after four seasons at the University of Florida (2014-18), where he won four times individually, with the crown jewel being medalist honors at the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championship

• Represented Argentina at the 2014 Eisenhower Trophy, finishing T2 individually and three strokes behind individual medalist Jon Rahm