Nicholas Lindheim takes outright lead at The Ascendant presented by Blue

Max Greyserman on being just outside the top 30 of the Korn Ferry Tour Points List… “It's always in the back of your mind. Yeah, some guys will say, oh, they're focusing on the present, but it's always in the back of their mind. I would say I'm not focusing so much on getting my PGA TOUR card today, tomorrow, the next week. I'm just trying to get better at my game, better with my mental game and all aspects of my game week to week, month to month and year to year. Hopefully that takes care of itself in the end. I'm right there this year and I'm doing everything I can to do it this year. Hopefully, if not, next year or whatever. Yeah, it's getting down to crunch time, so got to play well.”