Ryan McCormick, Nicholas Lindheim share lead at The Ascendant presented by Blue

Ryan McCormick on what he enjoys about TPC Colorado… “I grew up in New Jersey with no mountains. The beach is nice, but it's beautiful out here. It's just a nice place to be. I love playing at elevation. It's just nice to hit it high and straight and far. And this place is one of our better events of the year. Everybody comes out here to support the event, it's a great atmosphere, a great golf course, it's in great shape. I look forward to coming here.”