Paul Barjon wins Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

“Just keep practicing,” he said after taking a moment to compose himself. “My wife’s very supportive; we have a young daughter … I had a great week at the U.S. Open, missed the cut again for the third time in a row, so that was kind of a heartbreak. It reminded me of this (18th) hole … you need to make a bogey to make the cut, need to make a par here to win. It’s harder than it looks, for sure.”