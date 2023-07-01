Paul Barjon and Martin Contini share the lead at Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
Things to Know
• Paul Barjon and Martin Contini are tied atop the leaderboard, three strokes ahead of a trio of players at 12-under
• Barjon leads all players with 16 total birdies this week and tied a career low round with a second-round 9-under 62
• Contini carded a bogey-free 10-under 61 and is in line to clinch the first lead/co-lead of his Korn Ferry Tour career
• William Mouw, No. 6 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023, sits three strokes behind the co-leaders and has two holes remaining in the second round
• The first round was suspended due to darkness at 8:36 p.m. CT, with 21 players needing to complete the second round, which will resume at 7 a.m. local time Saturday
• Third round groupings are expected to run from approximately 8:15 through 10:30 a.m. local time off the first and 10th tees
Second-Round Lead Notes
0 Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
1 Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023
- David Skinns (T1) – Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
Paul Barjon (T1/-15)
• Carded a second-round 9-under 62 made up of eight birdies, one eagle and one bogey
• Eagled the 529-yard par-5 16th and bogeyed the par-4 third
• Eight birdies came at six par 4s (Nos. 4, 7, 9, 10, 12, 18), one par 5 (No. 13) and one par 3 (No. 2)
• Marks the third 36-hole lead/co-lead of his Korn Ferry Tour career and first since holding the solo lead at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons (finished T3)
• Tied his career low round on the Korn Ferry Tour (initially set with a second-round 62 at 2020 Veritex Bank Championship where he finished T15)
• Currently ranked No. 147 on the Points List after recording one top-25 finish in 12 starts this season, a T23 at the Visit Knoxville Open last month
• In his third full season on the Korn Ferry Tour after initially joining in 2017 and returning for the 2020-21 season
• Has 13 top-25 finishes and nine top-10s in 71 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including one victory at the inaugural 2021 HomeTown Lenders Championship
• Originally turned professional in 2016 after four seasons at Texas Christian University (2012-16), where he garnered All-America Third Team recognition and All-Big 12 Conference honors as a senior
• Joined PGA TOUR Canada in 2016 and made 11 starts that season, finishing sixth on the Order of Merit with one victory, three top-10s and eight cuts made
• In his 2017 rookie Korn Ferry Tour season, logged two top-10 finishes in 20 starts and returned to PGA TOUR Canada for the following two seasons; ultimately finished No. 1 on the 2019 Order of Merit to win the PGA TOUR Canada Player of the Year Award and full Korn Ferry Tour status
• During the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season, logged seven top-10 finishes in 35 starts, highlighted by the aforementioned HomeTown Lenders Championship title, finishing the season No. 15 on the Points List to earn the first PGA TOUR card of his career
• In lone season on TOUR, finished 171st in the final 2021-22 FedExCup Standings, resulting in a return to the Korn Ferry Tour this season
Martin Contini (T1/-15)
• Carded a bogey-free 10-under 61 with birdies at six par 4s, two par 5s and two par 3s
• Marks a new career low round in any PGA TOUR-sanctioned start (54 total starts)
• First career lead/co-lead in his Korn Ferry Tour (previous best position after 18, 36 or 54 holes was T9 after the first round of the 2023 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard finished T49)
• Entered the week No. 99 on the Points List
• Has played in all 15 events this season and logged two top-25s, highlighted by a T11 three weeks ago at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
• Second-year Korn Ferry Tour member with five top-25 finishes and two top-10s in 38 career starts
• In his first year on the Tour last season, logged two top-10 finishes in 23 starts and finished No. 88 on the regular season Points List
• Earned status for the 2022 season by placing T29 at Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
• Made one start on the PGA TOUR in 2022 at The Honda Classic where he was an open qualifier and went on to card rounds of 68-70-70-72 to finish T16 in his lone TOUR start
• Native of Tucuman, Argentina
Quotables
Colin Featherstone on his rookie season up to this point… “Feeling good about it. Some good, some bad, but that's kind of how a long season goes. You have some good finishes and some bad. Game's starting to come around so I feel like I'm in a good spot.”
Featherstone on the long weather delay… “I ate, I played some pinball, and then I actually went in the car for a little bit and took a nap for about 30 minutes. I think I watched an episode of a Game of Thrones. At that point we were getting close to going back out. It was clearing up, so I could tell we might be moving pretty soon. Just wasted time the best I could.”
Featherstone on the course conditions after play resumed… “Just a little softer. Weren't getting quite as much run out on the tee shots, and then coming into the greens they were a little softer. But honestly, the course held up pretty well with all the rain we got.”
Paul Barjon on his second-round 62… “The putter kind of started working and I gave myself a lot of looks, so yeah, that was nice. Kind of played pretty good all day. Made a mistake on No. 3 out there, kind of a bad choice off the tee and made a bogey. Otherwise, yeah, a few putts kind of went in from six to 15 feet, so that was nice to see.”
Barjon on having to finish his first round this morning before starting the second round… “I kind of like when we play more than 18 just because, as you said, if you kind of get on a roll, you can play good for 27 holes or whatever. You get kind of tired towards the end, which is I guess the bad part about it, but it's kind of nice to get in a rhythm. Even today we had about 15, 20 minutes between the two rounds. Didn't have to really warm up again, just hit a couple putts, grabbed a couple snacks and then go back.”
Martin Contini on his career low round… “It was the lowest round I shot here on the Korn Ferry Tour. I was waiting for a round like this. I've been working a lot for the past months and to finally see that it pay off, it feels good.”
Contini on not knowing where he was on the leaderboard after his round… “I didn't know my score when I finished. Yeah, I didn't. I didn't watch the leaderboard for two rounds. I just was trying to hit the next shot. I know I was doing good, but I don't know how good (I did).”
Notes
• Marks a new low 36-hole score for Campbell (130), topping his previous best of 132 (accomplished two times, most recently two weeks ago at the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics where he eventually finished T7)
• University of Illinois alum Brian Campbell (T3/-12) carded a second-round 8-under 63 and will sit inside the top 10 after 36 holes for the first time this season and 11th time of his career (124 total starts on Korn Ferry Tour)
• Capan’s 15 total birdies this week are tied with Contini and Patrick Flavin (T34/-8) for the second most in the field, only trailing Barjon’s 16
• Korn Ferry Tour rookie Frankie Capan III (T3/-12) recorded a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the second round, his lowest round of the year; in 12 starts this season, he has two top-10 finishes, highlighted by a T3 at the HomeTown Lenders Championship
• Mouw is one of four players to remain bogey-free this week; he opened with a first-round 4-under 67 and is currently 8-under par through 16 holes in the second round after rolling in six birdies and an eagle at the par-4 10th
• Making his fourth professional start, Mouw has made the cut in each of the last three events and is coming off his best finish of T21 at last week’s Compliance Solutions Championship
• William Mouw (T3/-12), who finished No. 6 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023, sits T3 at 12-under par with two holes left to complete in the second round
• Max Greyserman (T6/-11) opens the week with rounds of 65 and 66, consisting of 12 birdies against just one bogey and is 11-under through 36 holes; in line to be inside the top 10 after two rounds for the third time this season and 13th of his career (82 starts)
• Carter Jenkins (T6/-11) rolled in eight birdies en route to a bogey-free 8-under 63, matching his career low, originally set in the second round of the HomeTown Lenders Championship where he went on to finish T7
• Rookie Davis Chatfield (T6/-11) sets a new low 36-hole score of 131 after rounds of 66 and 65; his second-round 6-under 65 was made up of seven birdies against one bogey
• Jacob Bridgeman (T6/-11), who opened with a first-round bogey-free 65, sits T6 at 11-under par; in his second season on the Tour, Bridgeman has three top-10 finishes in 13 starts this year
• Matt Atkins (T14/-10) completed his first round Friday morning and matched his career-low round with a 9-under 62 to clinch his first lead/co-lead on the Korn Ferry Tour since the 2017 DAP Championship; in 11 starts this season, Atkins has one top-25 finish, a T19 at the AdventHealth Championship
• Open qualifier Taylor Bibbs (T14/-10), making his third ever Korn Ferry Tour start, posted a second-round 8-under 63 Friday made up of seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey on his final hole of the day; his previous low round was a 67 at the 2019 Dormie Network Classic
• Fabian Gomez (T14/-10) matched Contini for the low round of the day with matching 10-under 61s, one stroke shy of tying the tournament course record