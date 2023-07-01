Paul Barjon and Martin Contini share the lead at Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

Barjon on having to finish his first round this morning before starting the second round… “I kind of like when we play more than 18 just because, as you said, if you kind of get on a roll, you can play good for 27 holes or whatever. You get kind of tired towards the end, which is I guess the bad part about it, but it's kind of nice to get in a rhythm. Even today we had about 15, 20 minutes between the two rounds. Didn't have to really warm up again, just hit a couple putts, grabbed a couple snacks and then go back.”