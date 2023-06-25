Rookie Tim Widing takes one-shot lead at Compliance Solutions Championship
Things to Know
After holding a share of the 36-hole lead, Korn Ferry Tour rookie Tim Widing cards third-round bogey-free 6-under 66 and carries one-stroke lead into the final round
18 and 36-hole co-leader Alan Wagner sits T2 after posting third-round 5-under 67, highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 18th
Bidding for his sixth top-10 of the season and first Korn Ferry Tour victory, Jake Knapp sits T2 after 54 holes
Rookie Davis Chatfield stands T4 and has 21 birdies through 54 holes, the most of any player in the field
Final-round pairings will run from 7 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. off the first tee
Third-Round Lead Notes
2: Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023
- Ben Silverman – The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
- David Skinns – Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
Tim Widing (Leader / -18)
Clinched first 54-hole lead of his career with bogey-free 6-under 66, leads by one stroke ahead of Sunday’s final round
Records bogey-free 6-under 66 via six birdies, including each of his final two holes (Nos. 1, 8, 9, 13, 17, 18)
Hasn’t recorded a bogey in his last 36 holes
Set career-low 54-hole score of 198, topping his previous best of 201 (2023 Astara Chile Classic)
Shared the 36-hole lead with Alan Wagner; Widing had never held a lead of any kind on the Korn Ferry Tour in his 13 starts prior to this week
Prior to the week, best position after any round was T4 (Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club/finished T8)
In 13 starts on Tour, has two top-10s (T3/Astara Chile Classic; T8/Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club)
A 25-year-old native of Jonkoping, Sweden native who now resides in San Luis Obispo, California in his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member
Bidding to become the third rookie to win on the Korn Ferry Tour this season
Earned membership and eight guaranteed starts to begin this season by placing T29 at last year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Turned professional in 2021 after playing collegiately at the University of San Francisco
Decorated amateur career included winning three individual titles at San Francisco, in addition to becoming only the second male student athlete in Conference USA history to earn first-team all-conference honors four times
Played primarily on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica out of college, making 9 cuts in 12 starts; highlighted by a top-10 at the 90 Abierto del Centro memorial Eduardo Gato Romero ptdo por Telecom
Quotables
Tim Widing on his third round... “Yeah, definitely had an interesting start. I snap-hooked it off the first tee and ended up finding it in the thick rough and had to just play it out to 200 yards. Just told my caddie to just play for the middle of the green, try to make a 5 here. Ended up holing it for a birdie, so, I mean, definitely I thought walking off with a 5 on that hole was going to be fine, but definitely took a 3.
“I played really solid tee to green. I hit a couple bad shots, but I kind of missed it in the right spots. The longest putt for par, I think it was seven feet today. So I'm recovering pretty good and I'm playing pretty smart and hitting it close and giving myself a lot of birdie chances. Happy with the way I managed myself out there and the way I played.”
Widing on how it feels to hold the 54-hole lead… “It feels great, obviously doing something right. Would have been nice to end it with an eagle [on No. 18], but I'm just really proud of the way I fought today. I felt a little nervous, to be honest, on the front nine, but I was able to battle through it and come back. Yeah, so I'm just real proud of myself how I played and really looking forward to tomorrow.”
Widing on what he’s most looking forward to tomorrow… “Kind of going out there with a lead is kind of new for me, so I'm real excited to, first of all, see how I handle it. However I play tomorrow it will be a great experience for me. Obviously going to try to come out on top and do my best, but try to learn as much as I can and go out and play stress-free and still play aggressive. I mean, there's a lot of birdies out there, I know a lot of guys are going to shoot low. I know I have to keep making birdies and keep the gas pedal down.”
Notes
Jake Knapp (T2/-17) eagled the par-5 18th to climb inside the top three to set the best 54-hole position of his Korn Ferry Tour career
- Bidding for his fifth top-10 finish in his last 10 starts and first Korn Ferry Tour victory
- Only missed one cut in his 14 starts this season
- Matched three other players for the low round of the day
18 and 36-hole co-leader Alan Wagner (T2/-17) carded a 5-under 67 Saturday and sets a best 54-hole position in his Korn Ferry Tour career (making 20th start on Tour this week)
- Recorded second-round 68, finishing on Saturday morning, to earn a share of the 36-hole lead
Rafael Campos (T7/-15), who held a share of the 18-hole lead with Wagner, sits inside the top 10 after 54-holes for the second consecutive week (T6 at last week’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open) and fourth time this season
After a bogey at the par-3 second, Jimmy Stanger (T4/-17) rattled off six birdies en route to a 5-under 67 on Saturday to sit inside the top ten for the 11th time this season
- T2 marks Stanger’s best 54-hole position of the season (previously T9 at the AdventHealth Championship/finished T22)
Patrick Cover (T4/-16) rolled in six birdies against one bogey to finish with a 5-under 67 and sits inside the top five after 54 holes for the first time in his Korn Ferry Tour career; making his 36th Tour start, Cover is in search of his first top-10 finish of his career
Rookie Davis Chatfield (T4/-16) carded 4-under 68 Saturday to sits inside the top 10 after 54 holes for the first time in his career; previous best 54-hole position was T17 at the 2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic/finishedT18
Making his 10th career start, sponsor exemption and Oklahoma State University alum Brendon Jelley (T11/-13) sits inside the top 15 for the second time after any round this season; was T11 after the second round of last week’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open