Tim Widing holds lead in suspended second round at the Compliance Solutions Championship

Tim Widing on how his round felt… “It was awesome, kind of a follow up from yesterday. I felt like I was playing really solid and didn't really quite get as many birdies on the back nine, and the bogey on 18 kind of hit me a little bit. So, I came out this morning, really wanted to birdie the first one and keep going. That's what I did. Been hitting it great, and my putting finally the last couple weeks has been starting to make some more putts. Yeah, helps keep the flow going.