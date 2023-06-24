Tim Widing holds lead in suspended second round at the Compliance Solutions Championship
Written by Staff
Things to Know
Korn Ferry Tour rookie Tim Widing is in line to hold his first lead/co-lead on Tour
Ricky Castillo, who won his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut last week following a No. 9 finish in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, posts 9-under 63, the lowest round carded Friday
Making his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut, 18-year-old sponsor exemption Aldrich Potgieter stands 7-under par after second-round 2-under 70 and is in line to make the 36-hole cut
Making his second Korn Ferry Tour start after finishing No. 4 in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, Ross Steelman made a hole-in-one at the 262-yard par-3 15th
Only one 36-hole leader/co-leader has gone on to win this season (David Skinns/Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club)
Second-Round Lead Notes
1: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (David Skinns/Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club)
Tim Widing (1st/-12)
Cards seven birdies en route to bogey-free 7-under 65; birdied four par 4s (Nos. 3, 10, 14, 16) and three par 5s (Nos. 8, 13, 18)
In line to stand inside the top five through for the second time this season (T4/Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club/finished T8)
A 25-year-old native of Jonkoping, Sweden native who now resides in San Luis Obispo, California in his first season as a Korn Ferry Tour member
Has eight made cuts in his 14 starts, including two top-10s (T3/Astara Chile Classic; T8-Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club)
Bidding to become the third rookie to win on the Korn Ferry Tour this season
Earned membership and eight guaranteed starts to begin this season by placing T29 at last year’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Turned professional in 2021 after playing collegiately at the University of San Francisco
Decorated amateur career included winning three individual titles at San Francisco, in addition to becoming only the second male student athlete in Conference USA history to earn first-team all-conference honors four times
Played primarily on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica out of college, making 9 cuts in 12 starts; highlighted by a top-10 at the 90 Abierto del Centro memorial Eduardo Gato Romero ptdo por Telecom
Quotables
Tim Widing on how his round felt… “It was awesome, kind of a follow up from yesterday. I felt like I was playing really solid and didn't really quite get as many birdies on the back nine, and the bogey on 18 kind of hit me a little bit. So, I came out this morning, really wanted to birdie the first one and keep going. That's what I did. Been hitting it great, and my putting finally the last couple weeks has been starting to make some more putts. Yeah, helps keep the flow going.
Widing on how he feels his rookie season is going… “Yeah, got off to a good start making cuts, and had those two top‑10s pretty early on. I feel like I was, you know, in the beginning it's hard to kind of feel like you belong and kind of took me a little while to like, OK, this is where I belong now, Korn Ferry Tour and eventually PGA TOUR.
“But kind of struggling the last couple weeks I would say, playing good but missing the cut by one, that kind of stuff. Feel like I've been playing great. I know my game's good enough to be out here. So, if my putter can get hot, you know, during the week, I feel like I can definitely be a contender.”
Notes
In his first six Korn Ferry Tour rounds, last week’s champion Ricky Castillo (T2/-11) has an aggregate score of 30-under par, making 31 birdies and three eagles (two of which he carded in today’s second round at the par-4 ninth and par-5 13th)
Jimmy Stanger (T2 / -11) looks to make his eighth consecutive cut of the season and has carded 14 birdies through 36 holes, the most of any player in the field
Ian Holt (T14/-8), the last man in the field via the Korn Ferry Tour Priority Ranking, is making his ninth start of the season and cards rounds of 67-69 to move into position to make the cut
Patrick Cover (T2 / -11) is in line to stand inside the top five after 36 holes for the second time this season (T3/LECOM Suncoast Classic/finished T16)
Four 2023 Korn Ferry Tour champions sit T10 or higher upon the suspension of Friday’s Round: Castillo (T2/-11), Rico Hoey (T5/-10 through 16), Grayson Murray (T9/-9), Ben Silverman (T9/-9 through 12*)
Making his 10th career start, sponsor exemption and Oklahoma State University alum Brendon Jelley (T34/-6) is in line to make the cut