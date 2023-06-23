Rafael Campos, Alan Wagner share 18-hole lead at Compliance Solutions Championship

Rafael Campos on his round… “I was really happy with the day, thought I hit the ball very well. It's extremely important here to hit it well off the tee box. If you hit fairways, you can score. I was fortunate to be able to do that. Honestly, I hit the ball well enough where it was actually very comfortable and easy today. I think I only had two bad swings and the putter was hot. You know, we probably left a couple out there, but at the same time we made a couple of long putts where those are bonuses, so I can't really complain. Really happy with the score today. It's not often I start off on the right foot. Trying to savor the moment.”