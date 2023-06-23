Rafael Campos, Alan Wagner share 18-hole lead at Compliance Solutions Championship
Things to Know
Alan Wagner and Korn Ferry Tour winner Rafael Campos share the 18-hole lead with matching 8-under 64s
Thursday marks the first 18-hole lead / co-lead on Tour for both Wagner and Campos
The last 18-hole leader/co-leader to win on the Korn Ferry Tour was David Lingmerth/2022 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (16 events ago)
18-year-old sponsor exemption Aldrich Potgieter opens with 5-under 67 and stands T15 in his Korn Ferry Tour debut
There are 31 players within three strokes of the lead, and 44 players within four strokes of the lead
Second-round tee times will run from 6:45 a.m. through 2:54 p.m. local time off the first and 10th tees
First-Round Lead Notes
0: First-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (last: David Lingmerth/2022 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship)
Rafael Campos (T1/-8)
Making 123rd career start in sixth season on the Korn Ferry Tour, opens with 8-under 64 for his first 18-lead / co-lead on Tour
Starting on No. 10, holes out for eagle at par-4 11th and tallies seven birdies, including a streak of four in a row (Nos. 14, 16, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8) against one bogey at the par-3 12th
In 13 starts this season, made eight cuts and recorded five top-25s, highlighted by top-10s at the HomeTown Lenders Championship (T7) and Visit Knoxville Open (T4)
Earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time ahead of 2016 season via a T34 at Final Stage of the 2015 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Won the 2019 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club and posted six top-25s en route to finishing No. 18 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Points List and earning his first PGA TOUR card
Played two seasons on the PGA TOUR (2019-20, 2020-21) and finished 151st in the 2020-2021 FedExCup standings
Turned professional out of Virginia Commonwealth University in 2011
Alan Wagner (T1/-8)
Making 20th career start in second season as a Korn Ferry Tour member, holds his first 18-hole lead / co-lead
Cards two eagles at the par-5 fifth and eighth, along with five birdies (Nos. 2, 3, 6, 12, 13) against one bogey at the par-4 fourth for 8-under 64
Five made cuts in 14 starts this season included a career-high T17 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
33-year-old native of Buenos Aires, Argentina earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time via 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School, but finished T126 at Final Stage, leaving him without guaranteed starts for the 2020-21 season
Played primarily on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2022, earning his only PGA TOUR-sanctioned win at the 2022 Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo, propelling him to No. 6 finish in the 2022 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Totalplay Cup, earning him membership for the 2023 season
Finished T17 at Final Stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament to earn guaranteed starts for the first eight events of the season
Quotables
Rafael Campos on his round… “I was really happy with the day, thought I hit the ball very well. It's extremely important here to hit it well off the tee box. If you hit fairways, you can score. I was fortunate to be able to do that. Honestly, I hit the ball well enough where it was actually very comfortable and easy today. I think I only had two bad swings and the putter was hot. You know, we probably left a couple out there, but at the same time we made a couple of long putts where those are bonuses, so I can't really complain. Really happy with the score today. It's not often I start off on the right foot. Trying to savor the moment.”
Rafael Campos on how he would assess his 2023 season thus far… “Trending. Man, I feel great physically. I see the consistency more now and I know - I- knew it was going to come. Apart from a couple top10s, there's been like three occasions I've- been top10 coming into the last day and kind of don't really seal the deal or play well. Either way, a lot of positives. -I really do feel that I'm getting really close. I'm starting to see the consistency; I'm starting to be a little more aggressive on the golf course knowing I'm able to pull the shots out.
“Hopefully, this is the year. I really want to go back to the PGA TOUR and I think I'm slowly moving into the right direction. I definitely need a win or solo second to kind of put myself in a better spot mentally. It will come, I really think it will come, I've just got to give myself some chances and hopefully the putter stays hot for, I don't know, four months.”
Alan Wagner on how his game feels now versus the beginning of the season … “I think it's more about the patience and the attitude on the course. At the beginning of this season I was trying to go like very, how can I say it, very aggressive with it and it didn't work. Now I think I'm playing better strategy-wise. I think it's a mix of both. I've been hitting the ball really well and today I make a lot of putts, so that's the difference. Yeah, I'm learning how to play here with you guys and I think I will figure it out soon.”
Alan Wagner on his round … “It was great, yeah. It's a great start for the tournament. I've been hitting it well the last few weeks, so today I took advantage of those chances. I played a really good, solid round, so I'm very happy.”
Notes
Rico Hoey (T3 / -7) sits inside the top five through 18 holes for the third time this season (T3/Visit Knoxville Open/ Won; T5/The Panama Championship/finished T8)
Jacob Solomon (T3 / -7) cards bogey-free 7-under 65 to sit inside the top five for the fourth time this season; he made his first PGA TOUR start last week at the U.S. Open (finished T60)
Thomas Walsh (T3 / -7) holds his best 18-hole position of the season (previous: T4/HomeTown Lenders Championship/finished T61)
Rookie Mitchell Meissner (T6 / -6) holds career-high 18-hole position (previous: T28/The Panama Championship/missed cut)
Four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Ben Kohles (T5 / -6) is bidding to secure his third win of the 2023 season and earn an automatic promotion to the PGA TOUR; he sits inside the top 10 after 18 holes for the second consecutive start (T7/BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX/finished T31)
Making his third Korn Ferry Tour start, William Mouw (T15/-5), who finished No. 6 in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, cards a field-leading nine birdies Thursday’s opening round