Josh Teater maintains outright lead at BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
36-hole leader Josh Teater maintains his lead with a third-round 1-under 70 and enters the final round 17-under par, one stroke ahead of a trio of players at 16-under – Brandon Crick, Chase Parker and Chan Kim.
Crick tied with Patrick Flavin for the low rounds of the day Saturday with matching 7-under 64s.
Teater holds the 54-hole outright lead for the third time in his Korn Ferry Tour career and first since 2016.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who recently finished No. 3 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, is making his professional debut and sits inside the top five heading into the final round.
Of the 10 players who currenty sit 13-under par or better, eight are bidding for their first Korn Ferry Tour victory.
Final-round groupings will run from 7:19 a.m. through 9:20 a.m. off the first and tenth tee.
Third-Round Lead Notes
13 Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX:
Robby Shelton (2022), Rod Pampling (2015), Mark Anderson (2013), Michael Sim (2009), David Mathis (2008), Ryuji Imada (2004), Tripp Isenhour (2003), Charles Warren (2002), Chris Smith (1997), David Toms (1995), Scott Gump (1994), Sean Murphy (1993).
Third-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023:
Ben Silverman – The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.
David Skinns – Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club.
Josh Teater chips it close to set up birdie at BMW Charity Pro-Am
Josh Teater (Leader / -17)
Entered Saturday as the outright 36-hole leader and maintains the solo lead by carding a third-round 1-under 70.
Recorded four birdies (Nos. 3, 4, 8, 16) against three bogeys (par-3 sixth, par-5 15th and par-4 18th).
Marks the third 54-hole lead of his Korn Ferry Tour career and his first since 2016.
Solo 54-hole lead at 2016 Rust-Oleum Championship / Finished T2.
Solo 54-hole lead at 2009 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank/Won)
Entered this week ranked No. 43 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after logging six top-25 finishes in 12 starts this season, with his best finish being a T9 at the AdventHealth Championship last month.
Finished inside the top 25 in each of the last three Korn Ferry Tour events.
T9 at last week’s UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH (sat T11 entering final round).
T16 at Visit Knoxville Open (sat T40 entering final round).
T9 at AdventHealth Chamionship (sat T9 entering final round).
Last season, recorded four top-25 finishes in 24 starts and finished the regular season ranked 43rd on the Points List; best finish was a T13 at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard.
Since turning professional in 2001, has 164 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour 220 on the PGA TOUR.
In his career, has recorded 15 top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour and 14 on the PGA TOUR.
Has one career win, which came during his rookie season at the 2009 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.
In that event, entered the final round as solo leader with a one-stroke lead; built his lead up to six during the final round before a double bogey on the 72nd hole resulted in a four-stroke margin of victory.
Originally joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2009 and made 26 starts as a rookie, recording five top-10 finishes, including the aforementioned victory, and earned his first PGA TOUR card.
Played primarily on the PGA TOUR from 2010-14 where he tallied 14 top-10 finishes over five seasons, highlighted by a T2 at the 2013 Farmers Insurance Open and solo-second at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open.
Best season on the PGA TOUR was 2012, placing 73rd on the final FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List after seven top-25s and four top-10s in 30 starts.
Finished 203rd on the 2014-15 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, forcing a return to Korn Ferry Tour.
Spent three seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour from 2016-18 before regaining PGA TOUR status after finishing 15th in the final 2018 regular season standings.
After back-to-back finishes inside the top 150 in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, he ranked 194th on the final 2020-21 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List and returned to the Korn Ferry Tour.
44-year-old from Lexington, Kentucky who played collegeiately at Morehead State University.
Quotables
Josh Teater on his third round… “Still in the driver's seat, I think. Usually 1-under out here maybe doesn't keep you there, but it was a little bit of a fight. Like on the last hole, just barely in the rough and playing for a flyer, still went too far and just narrowly missed that putt. But I made some good pars to hang in there and a nice birdie there on No. 16 after the poor 15th. But hey, just going to come back out tomorrow and have some fun.”
Josh Teater on the last time he held a 54-hole lead... “Yeah, I’d have to think back a long time for that, but just to go out and have fun and just know that, hey, I'm in good hands. Just see where we end up.”
Brandon Crick on carding his lowest round of the season... “I've been hitting it great since kind of the tail end of this last month and it's just all about getting the putts to fall. Finally I saw a few fall and gave myself some good opportunities, hit some good shots. It's always a bonus kind of on these par 3s to kind of get birdies, and I had a couple birdies on the front nine so I got off to a great start. Then I gave one back at the end, but it happens, you're going to hit bad shots. Had a nice up and down on No. 18 and looking forward to tomorrow.”
Brandon Crick on being in contention heading into the final round... “It feels great obviously. You can't be disappointed with this. I'm excited to get out there. It has been a while, but it's nice to be within striking distance. It's a course that if you get off to a good start you can really rattle off some birdies kind of like I did today. Just hoping for that good start and continuing to see the putts drop and go from there.”
Notes
Making the 120th start of his Korn Ferry Tour career, Brandon Crick (T2 / -16) tallied eight birdies against one bogey for a 7-under 64, his lowest round this season and tied for the second lowest of his career.
Best 54-hole position was a T2 at the 2019 Ellie Mae Classic, where he finished runner-up, one stroke behind champion Zac Blair.
In his fifth season on the Korn Ferry Tour and making his 119th start, Crick has 22 career top-25 finishes, including two top-10s.
Chase Parker (T2 / -16) rolled in seven birdies against two bogeys to finish with a 5-under 66 and sits inside the top 10 after 54 holes for the first time this season and third of his career; making his 49th career Korn Ferry Tour start, Parker is in search of his first top-10 finish since a solo-fourth at the 2017 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.
After opening the week with back-to-back 65s (new career low rounds), Korn Ferry Tour rookie Chan Kim (T2 / -16) carded a third-round 3-under 68 to sit inside the top five for the first time after any round this year.
Kim, who clinched eight international victories on the Japan Golf Tour from 2017-22, entered this week 54th on the Points List after logging four top-25 finishes in 11 starts this season, with his best result being a T15 at the Astara Chile Classic.
Rookie Mitchell Meissner (T5 / -15) carded a career-low 66 Saturday and sits inside the top 10 on the leaderboard for the first time after any round this season.
Meissner played on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica last season and finished the season ranked No. 1 on the final Totalplay Cup Standings after logging nine top-10 finishes in 12 starts, including three as runner-up.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart (T5 / -15), who recently placed No. 3 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023, logged his third consecutive round of 5-under par this week; carded a third-round bogey-free 5-under 66 with an eagle at the 575-yard par-5 second and birdies at Nos. 4, 5 and 12.
Played collegiately at the University of Illinois, where he became the third player in Big Ten Conference history to earn the Big Ten Player of the Year award in three consecutive years (2021, 2022, 2023).
Meissner, Chassart and Crick are tied with Spencer Levin (T23 / -10) have each logged just two bogeys through 54 holes, the fewest by any players this week.
Patrick Flavin (T7 / -13) tied Crick for the low rounds of the day with matching 7-under 64s; his seven birdies came at three par 5s (Nos. 2, 5, 16), three par 4s (Nos. 7, 10, 13) and the par-3 fourth; marks his lowest round of the season and the second best of his career, only behind his third-round 62 at the 2021 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.
Three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner David Skinns (T7 / -13) sits inside the top 10 after 54 holes for his third consecutive start (T9 at AdventHealth Championship, T3 at HomeTown Lenders Championship) and fourth time this season (also held outright 54-hole lead at Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, which he went on to win).
Currently ranked No. 4 on the Points List, Skinns is bidding for his fifth top-10 finish in just his 11th start this season