Josh Teater maintains outright lead at BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Josh Teater on his third round… “Still in the driver's seat, I think. Usually 1-under out here maybe doesn't keep you there, but it was a little bit of a fight. Like on the last hole, just barely in the rough and playing for a flyer, still went too far and just narrowly missed that putt. But I made some good pars to hang in there and a nice birdie there on No. 16 after the poor 15th. But hey, just going to come back out tomorrow and have some fun.”



Josh Teater on the last time he held a 54-hole lead... “Yeah, I’d have to think back a long time for that, but just to go out and have fun and just know that, hey, I'm in good hands. Just see where we end up.”



Brandon Crick on carding his lowest round of the season... “I've been hitting it great since kind of the tail end of this last month and it's just all about getting the putts to fall. Finally I saw a few fall and gave myself some good opportunities, hit some good shots. It's always a bonus kind of on these par 3s to kind of get birdies, and I had a couple birdies on the front nine so I got off to a great start. Then I gave one back at the end, but it happens, you're going to hit bad shots. Had a nice up and down on No. 18 and looking forward to tomorrow.”



Brandon Crick on being in contention heading into the final round... “It feels great obviously. You can't be disappointed with this. I'm excited to get out there. It has been a while, but it's nice to be within striking distance. It's a course that if you get off to a good start you can really rattle off some birdies kind of like I did today. Just hoping for that good start and continuing to see the putts drop and go from there.”

