Rico Hoey claims first Korn Ferry Tour victory at Visit Knoxville Open

Rico Hoey on what he felt while playing No. 18… “I was nervous. I hit my drive in the rough over there, had a 4-iron in and hit it to the bunker. (Caddie) Logan and I were just saying, like, maybe I'll just come off the slope here, and it didn't. But it was a great bunker shot. I was just happy I didn't blade it over or something. I had a 15-footer down the hill and I just told myself, it's time, let's do it. And I hit the putt and it went in, and just went nuts. I don't remember after that.”