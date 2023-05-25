Argentines Ledesma, Tosti lead the field after 18 holes at the Visit Knoxville Open

Alejandro Tosti on how he his game feels… “I think every part of my game is coming along together and I'm just living in the moment. Very happy. I mean, [this is] the best I've done in my professional career. I have a good time. This is my first year on this tour and I'm showing some good results in the beginning, which is really good. Very motivating for what's coming. I mean, also those invites that I got -- well, the invite [into the Mexico Open] and turned that into a top-10. To be able to play in an elevated event next to Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, all of those, and make the cut, just a lot of positive things and I just want to keep building for what's coming.”