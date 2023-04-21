Three players share 18-hole lead at LECOM Suncoast Classic

Patrick Cover on his steady improvement… “I’ve played on all of the PGA TOUR-sanctioned tours, including China, which isn’t around anymore. I’ve played at every level. Ever since junior golf, it’s taken me a little bit to get comfortable and get going. Every new level that I get to, whether it was junior golf to college, then college to elite amateur, and then even being on the mini-tours, it’s always taken me a little bit of time to get comfortable. I feel like I’ve gotten comfortable now. Last year I felt like I had to play amazing to get myself into contention or to have good rounds out here. Now I just feel like if I go about my business and play my game, I’ll see it add up to a good finish at the end of the week.”