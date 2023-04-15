Brett Drewitt claims outright lead following bogey-free second round

Brett Drewitt on his start to the season… “It's obviously been my best start to a season in my career. I just feel really confident. I'm swinging the club really well, doing a lot of good work with my coach back at TPC Sawgrass. Everything's just starting to click now. I was holding on there for a little while there when I was finishing top-5s and stuff, but I think I'm starting to drive the ball better now so I can give myself some more chances.”