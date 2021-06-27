It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Eight strokes ahead in the third round and four in front entering the final round, Stricker closed with an even-par 70 for a six-stroke victory over defending champion and Wisconsin friend Jerry Kelly.
