Steve Stricker

2021 Champion

Steve Stricker

-7 273

Eight strokes ahead in the third round and four in front entering the final round, Stricker closed with an even-par 70 for a six-stroke victory over defending champion and Wisconsin friend Jerry Kelly.

Round 4 highlights at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS

