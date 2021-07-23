×
Statistics » Scoring » 25+ Final Round Performance

25+ Final Round Performance

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 23, 2021

TOUR Average 56.7

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS # TIMES IMPROVED # OPPORTUNITIES
T1 T1 Albert Pistorius 2 100.0 1
T1 T1 Gavin Hall 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Byron Meth 3 100.0 2
T1 T1 Edward Figueroa 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Andrew Dorn 3 100.0 2
T1 Sam Fidone 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Joseph Harrison 3 100.0 2
T1 T1 Grady Brame 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Jonathan Garrick 3 100.0 2
T1 T1 Jared du Toit 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Trey Shirley 3 100.0 2
T1 T1 Sean Walsh 3 100.0 1
T1 Eric McCardle 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Jovan Rebula 2 100.0 1
T1 T1 Ryann Ree 3 100.0 2
T1 T1 J.J. Grey 3 100.0 3
T1 T1 Zach Cabra 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Hagen Fell 1 100.0 1
T1 T1 Chris Crisologo 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Mikel Martinson 1 100.0 1
T1 T1 Corey Pereira 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Kyle Westmoreland 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Ryan Elmore 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Ryan Siegler 1 100.0 1
T1 Stoney Crouch 2 100.0 1
T1 T1 Christopher Petefish 3 100.0 2
T1 T1 Philip Knowles 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Cooper Musselman 3 100.0 2
T1 T1 Brian Carlson 3 100.0 2
T1 T1 Camilo Aguado 1 100.0 1
T1 T1 Patrick Cover 3 100.0 1
T1 Joshua Seiple 3 100.0 1
T1 Stanton Schorr 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Sebastian Crampton 2 100.0 1
T1 Isaiah Salinda 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Jonathan Hardee 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Kyler Dunkle 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Michael Feagles 3 100.0 2
T1 Zach Smith 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Spencer Ralston 2 100.0 1
T1 T1 Maximilian Mehles 1 100.0 1
T1 James Hervol 2 100.0 1
T1 T1 Calum Masters 1 100.0 1
T1 T1 Billy Tom Sargent 2 100.0 1
T1 Benjamin Shipp 3 100.0 1
T1 Keller Harper 2 100.0 1
T1 Briggs Duce 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Trevor Werbylo 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Mac Meissner 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Morgan DeNeen 1 100.0 1
T1 Jeffrey Swegle 3 100.0 1
T52 T1 Zack Taylor 3 50.0 1
T52 T42 Hayden Shieh 3 50.0 1
T52 T46 Bryson Nimmer 3 50.0 1
T52 T42 Wil Bateman 3 50.0 1
T52 T46 Eric Ansett 3 50.0 1
T52 T1 Luis Gagne 3 50.0 1
T52 T42 David Longmire 3 50.0 1
T52 T46 Andrew McCain 3 50.0 1
T52 T42 Matt Ryan 3 50.0 1
T61 T46 Ben Lein 2 .0 0
T61 T46 Jake Johnson 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Thomas Lim 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Wei-Hsuan Wang 2 .0 0
T61 T46 David Sanders 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Tain Lee 2 .0 0
T61 T46 Steven Ihm 3 .0 0
T61 Greg Eason 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Riley Wheeldon 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Carter Jenkins 3 .0 0
T61 T46 James Allenby 3 .0 0
T61 Jason Thresher 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Zach Zaback 1 .0 0
T61 T46 Zane Thomas 3 .0 0
T61 Kyle Mueller 3 .0 0
T61 Frederick Wedel 1 .0 0
T61 T46 Ian Holt 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Justin Doeden 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Carson Young 3 .0 0
T61 Peyton White 3 .0 0
T61 Blair Hamilton 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Alex Schaake 3 .0 0
T61 Zander Lozano 3 .0 0
T61 Daniel O'Rourke 3 .0 0
T61 Cody Burrows 1 .0 0
T61 T46 David Germann 3 .0 0
T61 Bennett Baker 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Keenan Huskey 3 .0 0
T61 Logan Lockwood 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Jonathan Brightwell 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Beau Breault 1 .0 0
T61 T46 Steven Chervony 3 .0 0
T61 Brandon P. Smith 3 .0 0
T61 George Markham 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Michael Chanaud 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Davis Shore 1 .0 0
T61 T46 Blake Wagoner 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Blake Elliott 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Austin Hitt 3 .0 0
T61 T46 Thomas Forster 3 .0 0
T61 Charles Huntzinger 3 .0 0

The percent of time a player's finish position improves or remains unchanged in the final round when starting at 25th position or greater in that round. (311)