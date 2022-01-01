×
United States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2021
Turned Pro
University of Minnesota 2021, Business and Marketing Education
College
Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Birthplace
23
Points Rank
374
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes 2
Top 10 Finishes
69.41
Scoring Average

Performance
Single

Family

University of Minnesota 2021, Business and Marketing Education

College

2021

Turned Pro

$27,860

Career Earnings

Chippewa falls, WI, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022
  PGA TOUR Canada: 2022

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Quebec Open: Turned in four under-par scores in early August in Blainville, Quebec, including a 68-69 weekend effort at Club de Golf Le Blainvillier’s Heritage Course, to T7 with Wil Bateman, Van Holmgren and Blake Wagoner.
  • Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Rallied from an even-par (71-71) start at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in late-July to shoot a pair of 64s on the weekend that left him at 14-under and T3 with Harrison Ott, two strokes out of the Danny Walker-Cooper Musselman playoff that Walker won.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School USA East 2: Made it into a five-players-for-two-spots playoff for the final exempt PGA TOUR Canada positions. After finishing 7-under at the end of regulation, earned full first-half-season exemptions with fellow Wisconsin native George Kneiser.
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournament Mexico: Finished T34 at Estrella del Mar Resort in mid-November to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Played in all 10 PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, getting to the weekend in six events and posting two top-10s. Qualified for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship and finished the season No. 23 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

Amateur Highlights

  • Fired three 69s and a second-round 67 to run away from the field at the 2020 Wisconsin State Amateur, defeating Tyler Leach and Nate Thomson by 10 strokes.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

