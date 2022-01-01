|
Thomas Longbella
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
25
AGE
Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Birthplace
Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Residence
Single
Family
University of Minnesota 2021, Business and Marketing Education
College
2021
Turned Pro
$27,860
Career Earnings
Chippewa falls, WI, United States
City Plays From
2022 Season
Played in all 10 PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, getting to the weekend in six events and posting two top-10s. Qualified for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship and finished the season No. 23 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
Amateur Highlights