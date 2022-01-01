|
Christian Salzer
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
24
AGE
Sumter, North Carolina
Birthplace
Cary, North Carolina
Residence
North Carolina State University 2020, Business Administration
College
2021
Turned Pro
$6,945
Career Earnings
Cary, NC, United States
City Plays From
2022 Season
Saw action in six PGA TOUR Canada events, making one cut. Closed the year No. 108 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
