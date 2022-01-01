×
Christian Salzer
Christian Salzer

Christian Salzer

5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
24
AGE
2021
Turned Pro
North Carolina State University 2020, Business Administration
College
Sumter, North Carolina
Birthplace
108
Points Rank
54
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.57
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Christian Salzer

Full Name

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 4-5 on 2021 Forme Tour Order of Merit or 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit / Finishers 76-100 in 2020-21 Regular Season Standings / Additional Qualifying Tournament Finishers (thru 2022)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2022

Personal

  • Loves pressure, which is why if he could pick any other sport and position to play it would be a closing pitcher in Major League Baseball.

Special Interests

  • Pickleball

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Saw action in six PGA TOUR Canada events, making one cut. Closed the year No. 108 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played collegiately for five seasons at North Carolina State University (2016-21), where he played alongside fellow Korn Ferry Tour member Stephen Franken.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2021