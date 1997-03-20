Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 4-5 on 2021 Forme Tour Order of Merit or 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit / Finishers 76-100 in 2020-21 Regular Season Standings / Additional Qualifying Tournament Finishers (thru 2022)
JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Three-time New York State High School Hockey Coaches Association All-State selection as a forward, earning first-team nods in 2014 and 2015, and a second-team honor in 2013.
- Did not start taking golf seriously until his sophomore season at Yale University, as he also played safety for the football team his freshman season (fall 2015).
- Was on a pre-med track academically at Yale. Opted not to take the Medical College Admission Test in summer 2019 because "it expires in two years... I'm going to be playing golf longer than that."
- Grandfather, Dr. James A. Nicholas, was an orthopedic surgeon and physician for the New York Jets, New York Knicks, and New York Rangers who, according The New York Times, was "a pioneer in the treatment of athletic injuries who was best known for performing four knee operations that saved the celebrated career of Jets quarterback Joe Namath." He also founded the world's first hospital-based research and clinical center for the treatment and prevention of sports injuries, the Nicholas Institute of Sports Medicine and Athletic Trauma, in 1973, and it was named for him in 1986.
- James' father, Dr. Stephen Nicholas, is also an orthopedic surgeon and succeeded his father (James' grandfather) as the director of the Nicholas Institute of Sports Medicine and Athletic Trauma in 2001.
- Youngest brother, Brian, was drafted by the Sioux City Musketeers the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 United States Hockey League Draft as a high school junior. Brian also committed to the University of Michigan.
- Younger sisters, Erin and Michaela, played collegiate field hockey.
Erin was a decorated player at Middlebury (Vermont) College, where she made history as the first player to earn New England Small College Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors three consecutive years, was named the 2018 and 2019 National Field Hockey Coaches Association Player of the Year, and led Middlebury to four NCAA Division III national titles (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021).
Michaela was a walk-on at Franklin & Marshall College, an NCAA Division III athletics program in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
- Younger brother, Stephen, played collegiate golf at Franklin & Marshall College for three seasons (2017-20), winning once as an individual.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2022 Season
Played in eight PGA TOUR Canada events, making three cuts. Finished the year at No. 78 on the Fortinet Cup standings.
2020 Season
2020 New York State Open: Closed with a 3-under 68 at Bethpage State Park Golf Course (Black), winning by two strokes. Notable past champions of the event include PGA TOUR member and 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour graduate Cameron Young, who won was an amateur in 2017, and three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Andrew Svoboda, who won in 2007 and 2018.
Amateur Highlights
- Played collegiately for four seasons at Yale University (2015-19), winning five NCAA events, highlighted by medalist honors at the 2019 Ivy League Championship. Named the 2018 and 2019 Ivy League Player of the Year, a 2018 and 2019 All-Ivy First Team selection, and a 2018 All-America Scholar. Also won three consecutive Bosordi Student Championships.
- Named the 2017 Metropolitan Golf Association Player of the Year, following in the footsteps of past winners such as decorated amateur Steward Hagestad (2016), and PGA TOUR member and 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour graduate Cameron Young (2015).
- Qualified for match play at the 2017 U.S. Amateur Championship, but lost in the first round.
- Won the individual state title as a senior at the 2015 New York State Public High School Athletic Association, taking the title by one stroke and appearing on SportsCenter for an incredible chip shot from a greenside pond.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE