PGA TOUR China: 2019

2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2022

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

CRMC Championship presented by Gertens: Finished at 21-under at Cragun’s Legacy Courses, thanks to rounds of 65-68-62-64, to T8 in late-August, with Alexander Herrmann and Guillaume Fanonnel.

Finished at 21-under at Cragun’s Legacy Courses, thanks to rounds of 65-68-62-64, to T8 in late-August, with Alexander Herrmann and Guillaume Fanonnel. Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions: In his first PGA TOUR Canada start of the season, a week after completing his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica campaign, fired four under-par rounds, including second- and final-round 67s, to T4 with Trent Phillips and Joe Highsmith, four shots behind winner Brian Carlson.

In his first PGA TOUR Canada start of the season, a week after completing his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica campaign, fired four under-par rounds, including second- and final-round 67s, to T4 with Trent Phillips and Joe Highsmith, four shots behind winner Brian Carlson. Bupa Tour Championship: Was one of only 12 players to finish under-par at the difficult PGA Riviera May in Tulum in late-June. Three par-or-better rounds led to a T10 with Alejandro Tosti and Michael Perras.

Was one of only 12 players to finish under-par at the difficult PGA Riviera May in Tulum in late-June. Three par-or-better rounds led to a T10 with Alejandro Tosti and Michael Perras. Jalisco Open GDL: Was stellar all week at Atlas CC in Guadalajara in late-May. Posted four under-par rounds, including a pair of 69s on the weekend, the finish T3 with 54-hole leader Mitchell Meissner and Kevin Velo, four strokes behind winner José de Jesús Rodríguez.

Was stellar all week at Atlas CC in Guadalajara in late-May. Posted four under-par rounds, including a pair of 69s on the weekend, the finish T3 with 54-hole leader Mitchell Meissner and Kevin Velo, four strokes behind winner José de Jesús Rodríguez. JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Moved up 16 spots on the leaderboard, into a T9 with four others, at Fazenda Boa Vista in late-April. Fired a final-round 65 in Porto Feliz to go with three other sub-par rounds.

Career Highlights

2022 Season

In eight PGA TOUR Canada appearances, made it to the weekend in all but one tournament, recording a pair of top-10s. Qualified for the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship and completed the season No. 21 on the Fortinet Cup standings.

2021 Season

Played in seven of eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making six cuts and posting three top-25s. Finished the season 40th on the Points List.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making five cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 35th on the points list.

Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Opened and closed with a pair of 2-under 70s, with a second-round 65 thrown in that was good for a T7 with seven others at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale.

2019 Season

Recorded three top-10s in his first season in China to finish 17th on the Order of Merit. Made 10 cuts in 13 events, his best performance a solo second.

Suzhou Open: Started the final round three shots off the lead after opening rounds of 67-70-67. Was building some momentum on the final day before a triple bogey on 12 hurt his chances. Was able recover to card a 1-under 71, good for a T8—his third top-10 of the season.

Started the final round three shots off the lead after opening rounds of 67-70-67. Was building some momentum on the final day before a triple bogey on 12 hurt his chances. Was able recover to card a 1-under 71, good for a T8—his third top-10 of the season. Qinhuangdao Championship: Was in contention for a second consecutive week. After a disappointing final round in Beijing a week earlier (2-over 74), he enjoyed four under-par rounds at Qinhuangdao Poly GC, including a 65-69 weekend to finish solo second, a shot behind winner Luke Kwon. Had a birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday that would have forced a playoff that he missed.

Was in contention for a second consecutive week. After a disappointing final round in Beijing a week earlier (2-over 74), he enjoyed four under-par rounds at Qinhuangdao Poly GC, including a 65-69 weekend to finish solo second, a shot behind winner Luke Kwon. Had a birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday that would have forced a playoff that he missed. Beijing Championship: Earned his first top-10 in his rookie year on the PGA TOUR Series-China after he T9, with rounds of 68-67-68-74.

Amateur Highlights

Played collegiate golf at Radford University in Virginia, the same school that produced 2018 PGA TOUR Series-China Player of the Year Callum Tarren. Finished T9 at the Big South Championship and was named the Big South Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year in both 2017 and 2018. He was a first-team All-Big South selection his senior year.

Won the Nova Scotia Golf Association Men’s Amateur Championship in 2017 at Oakfield CC a month after winning The Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm CC.

