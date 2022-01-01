Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 4-5 on 2021 Forme Tour Order of Merit or 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit / Finishers 76-100 in 2020-21 Regular Season Standings / Additional Qualifying Tournament Finishers (thru 2022)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

2015 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Victories (1)

2017 Season

Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC

Additional Victories (1)

2017 Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC

Personal

In college, he worked part time as a baseball umpire for various little league and travel team games.

Parents would drop him at course in the morning, give him a few dollars and pick him up at night.

Earliest golf memory was winning a summer league junior event and getting a huge trophy, which amazed his mother when she picked him up.

Favorite golf memory was shooting 20 under and winning an NGA Winter Series event by seven strokes with his father watching. Says the win came against a strong field and gave him confidence.

If not a pro golfer would be a college golf coach or agent.

Always wears something red for the last round, a Florida Southern team tradition.

Favorite pro teams are the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Lightning and Orlando Magic.

Is a huge Florida State football fan and says the best sporting event he ever attended is the 2014 Florida State-Notre Dame football game.

Not many people know he flipped his Chevy Malibu en route to a tournament and shot 67 that day.

Motto is "I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me."

Special Interests

Saltwater fishing, watching sports, attending Florida State football and Tampa Bay Lightning games

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Saw action in four PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, making three cuts. Closed the year tied for 90th on the Fortinet Cup standings.

2021 Season

Following his Korn Ferry Tour season, appeared in one Forme Tour tournament, making the cut. Ended the year 157th on the Points List.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 84 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in 22 starts, including a season-best T6 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded rounds of 68-65-66 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation to finish T6, his highest finish on Tour since 2015.

Carded rounds of 68-65-66 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation to finish T6, his highest finish on Tour since 2015. Knoxville Open: Carded weekend rounds of 67-68 to finish T7 at 11-under 273 at the Knoxville Open, his first top-10 of the year.

Carded weekend rounds of 67-68 to finish T7 at 11-under 273 at the Knoxville Open, his first top-10 of the year. Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch: Held a share of the first-round lead after posting a 9-under 63 on his way to a T19, his first top-25 of the 2019 season.

2018 Season

Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Lexus: Picked up the top-10 with a strong Sunday finish, shooting a 6-under 66 at Los Inkas GC. Only stumble was a bogey-5 on the par-4 10th. Otherwise, posted seven birdies for his first PGA TOUR Latinoamerica top-10 since winning the 2017 Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open in Uruguay in late-October.

Picked up the top-10 with a strong Sunday finish, shooting a 6-under 66 at Los Inkas GC. Only stumble was a bogey-5 on the par-4 10th. Otherwise, posted seven birdies for his first PGA TOUR Latinoamerica top-10 since winning the 2017 Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open in Uruguay in late-October. KC Golf Classic: Finished the KC Golf Classic at 14-under 270 to pick up a career-best T9 finish.

2017 Season

Finished No. 3 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit. Recorded seven top-10 finishes in 17 events, including a win.

Aruba Cup: Was a member of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica team at the Aruba Cup.

Was a member of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica team at the Aruba Cup. Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Shot four rounds in the 60s, including a 64-63 start in Uruguay, to cruise to a four-shot triumph over Tommy Cocha. Owned a six-shot, 36-hole advantage and never relinquished his lead.

Shot four rounds in the 60s, including a 64-63 start in Uruguay, to cruise to a four-shot triumph over Tommy Cocha. Owned a six-shot, 36-hole advantage and never relinquished his lead. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T26 finish at the U.S. Q-School in January.

2016 Season

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Monday qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship before opening with a first-round 64 for a share of the 18-hole lead. Posted a second-round 68 to claim the outright lead through 36 holes before carding weekend rounds of 71-77 for a T21 finish. That was his best of four cuts made in eight starts.

Monday qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship before opening with a first-round 64 for a share of the 18-hole lead. Posted a second-round 68 to claim the outright lead through 36 holes before carding weekend rounds of 71-77 for a T21 finish. That was his best of four cuts made in eight starts. Players Cup: Finished T36 at Players Cup in his only start of the year on the Mackenzie Tour.

Finished T36 at Players Cup in his only start of the year on the Mackenzie Tour. Lexus Panama Classic: Made the cut in five of eight starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where his best of three top-25s was T17 at the Lexus Panama Classic.

2015 Season

Played all 21 Regular Season events, making 10 cuts. Posted three top 25s, which included a T5. Finished 80th on the money list.

WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Missed cuts in the seven events leading up to the Regular Season finale, WinCo Portland Open, dropped him to 82nd. Opening rounds of 67-68 in Portland, followed by a third-round 70, put him in position to earn a trip to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. They faded with a front-nine 40 Sunday and a T21 finish. Played NGA Pro Series and Winter Series regularly since 2011. Won twice on the NGA Winter Tour and has five top-fives on the Pro Series in three seasons.

Missed cuts in the seven events leading up to the Regular Season finale, WinCo Portland Open, dropped him to 82nd. Opening rounds of 67-68 in Portland, followed by a third-round 70, put him in position to earn a trip to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. They faded with a front-nine 40 Sunday and a T21 finish. Played NGA Pro Series and Winter Series regularly since 2011. Won twice on the NGA Winter Tour and has five top-fives on the Pro Series in three seasons. Rust-Oleum Championship: In June came out firing at the Rust-Oleum Championship in Cleveland, opening with a bogey-free 64, his lowest round of the year on Tour. Was two off Peter Malnati's lead. Struggled to find consistency in round two but still carded a 2-under 69. Entered the weekend two shots back. Held up under the weekend pressure, posting a 68 Saturday and a 69 Sunday for a T5, his best finish on Tour. With T5-finish, climbed to No. 48th in earnings.

2014 Season

Made one Regular Season Korn Ferry Tour start, at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, Tenn., where he missed the cut. Also played on the Hopkins Tour, with some success.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T35 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December, closing with a 67, which moved him from T56 after the fifth of six rounds inside the number to gain exempt status.

Finished T35 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December, closing with a 67, which moved him from T56 after the fifth of six rounds inside the number to gain exempt status. Palmetto State Open: Won the Palmetto State Open.

Amateur Highlights