JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Canada: 2013
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR Canada Victories (1)
2015 Season
- Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist
Additional Victories (1)
-
2015 Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist
Personal
- Caddied for Sungjae Im when he won the 2020 Honda Classic; Im called him ahead of the event because a bilingual caddie he worked with the previous week, Ki Taek Lee, a former Arizona State University player, had to attend Jon Rahm's wedding. Choi continued to caddie for Im through the 2020 BMW Championship.
- Struck up a friendship with Im when they played together on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018. The two frequently played practice rounds together and dined together on the road. During the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, they practiced together at Saddlebrook Resort outside Tampa, Florida, playing until the late afternoon before returning to order sushi or cook traditional Korean dishes.
- Returned to professional golf in fall 2020. Roughly four months later, he Monday qualified into the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic, where he held the outright 18-hole lead and finished T14.
- On his return to golf: "It feels great to be back playing," he said after the first round of the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic. "After caddying, it made me want to go play even more. I got to watch some pretty good golf for a few months and it really inspired me to pick the clubs back up. I was in a bad place mentally and have gone through a lot of stuff over the past year and a half or so. But all of that time off made me realize it wasn't so bad. I'm just glad to be here."
- Lost his Korn Ferry Tour card at the end of 2019 and missed at First Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, which left him unable to financially continue his career. He caddied six days a week (oftentimes 36 holes a day) at Old Palm Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to pay bills. Caddying for Im got him back on his feet financially.
- Attended Northview Height Secondary in Toronto.
- Earliest golf memory was a hole-in-one in 2009.
- Would like to play Augusta National some day.
- Dream foursome would include his dad, Tiger Woods and Fred Couples.
- Fan of the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2022 Season
-
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Playing as a sponsor exemption, tallied three eagles and four birdies as part of a first-round 7-under 64 and shot a bogey-free 4-under 31 on the back nine of Sunday’s final round, propelling him to a 15-under 269 and T6 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, his highest finish since May 2017.
2021 Season
-
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Held the first-round lead at 9-under 62 before going on to finish T14 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 117 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 12 starts, including a season-best T16 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.
2018 Season
-
Rex Hospital Open: After missing four of his previous five cuts, carded four sub-70 rounds in his hometown of Raleigh to finish T6 at the Rex Hospital Open, his first top-10 finish since May 2017.
-
Club Colombia Championship: Opened the Club Colombia Championship with a 5-under 66 to take a share of the first-round lead. Finished T67.
Amateur Highlights
- Played collegiately for three seasons at North Carolina State University (2010-13), winning nine individual titles and earning 2013 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year recognition.
- Was a 2013 All-America Second Team selection and an All-America Honorable Mention in 2011 and 2012. Also earned All-ACC honors all three seasons at N.C. State. Named the 2011 ACC Rookie of the Year, in addition to earning a spot on the Phil Mickelson All-Freshman Team.
- Represented Canada at the 2010 and 2012 World Amateur Golf Team Championships.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
- Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
- PGA TOUR Canada: 2015
- Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
- Korn Ferry Tour: 2018
- Korn Ferry Tour: 2021