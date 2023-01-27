  • NHL veteran Wheeler will compete alongside pros in Manitoba

  • Blake Wheeler, a native of Plymouth, Minnesota, is a 15-year NHL veteran and has spent the past 11 seasons as a leader with the Winnipeg Jets organization, including six seasons as captain of the team. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)Blake Wheeler, a native of Plymouth, Minnesota, is a 15-year NHL veteran and has spent the past 11 seasons as a leader with the Winnipeg Jets organization, including six seasons as captain of the team. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)