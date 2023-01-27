NHL veteran Wheeler will compete alongside pros in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba—The CentrePort Canada Railpark Manitoba Open, an official PGA TOUR Canada Fortinet Cup event, is giving a sponsor’s exemption to Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler, who will compete as an amateur in the tournament set for August 24-27 at Southwood Golf & Country Club.

Inviting an active NHL player to compete against PGA TOUR Canada professionals is nothing new. Three different times a Winnipeg Jets player has played via a sponsor’s exemption. Mark Scheifele played in 2018 and 2022 and Kyle Conner in 2019.

“I am very excited to be given the opportunity to play with some of the best up-and-coming golfers at the Manitoba Open,” said Wheeler, “I always marvel at the skill and touch the pros display around the course, as well as their immense power off the tee. I thank the organizers and PGA TOUR Canada for giving me the chance to join them that week.”

Wheeler, a native of Plymouth, Minnesota, is a 15-year NHL veteran and has spent the past 11 seasons as a leader with the Winnipeg Jets organization, including six seasons as captain of the team. He is the franchise leader in games played (866), assists (535), and points (793). He was selected as an NHL All-Star in both 2018 and 2019. Blake, his wife Sam, and family are also leaders in the community as they have worked to present the “Ride Inside” charity event for the past four years in support of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation. In 2022, the family and the event, along with other donors, helped raise more than $250,000.

“A hallmark of PGA TOUR Canada is how we try to engage with the communities in which we play. I can think of no better way than to have a player from the Winnipeg Jets play in the CentrePort Canada Railpark Manitoba Open,” said PGA TOUR Canada Executive Director Scott Pritchard. “Having Blake Wheeler as part of our field will add a spotlight to the tournament and allow Blake to feel a little different type of pressure than perhaps he’s used to.”

Net proceeds from the CentrePort Canada Railpark Manitoba Open will once again go to the True North Youth Foundation to support its Project 11 Mental Wellness Program and to introduce the game of golf to children at Camp Manitou. In 2022 the tournament donated $115,000 to TNYF.

“We are thrilled that Blake has accepted our invitation to compete in the tournament this August. We will have a full week of exciting and fun events that will promote golf in our province and support the important initiatives of the True North Youth Foundation and Blake’s participation will add tremendous excitement to that,” said Neil Taylor, Southwood Board Vice President and Tournament Chair.

A year ago, with the CentrePort Canada Railpark Manitoba Open back on the PGA TOUR Canada schedule, first-year pro Parker Coody finished at 27-under par on his way to a record-tying eight-shot victory over Jeffrey Kang. Coody added his name to a long list of champions of a tournament that dates to 1919. Past champions include Moe Norman, George

Knudson and Dan Halldorson, as well as current PGA TOUR players C.T. Pan, Kramer Hickock and Tyler McCumber.

Southwood Golf & Country Club is also no stranger to this event, hosting the Manitoba Open 15 previous times.