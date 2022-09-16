  • FORTINET CUP

    Walsh holds a one-stroke lead over Stevens

  • Thomas Walsh leads PGA TOUR Canada’s final tournament of the season by one shot over his playing partner Scott Stevens. Walsh is 8-under after 36 holes, while Stevens is 7-under.Thomas Walsh leads PGA TOUR Canada’s final tournament of the season by one shot over his playing partner Scott Stevens. Walsh is 8-under after 36 holes, while Stevens is 7-under.