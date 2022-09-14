  • FORTINET CUP

    A lot up for grabs at Fortinet Cup Championship

  The season-long points title is up for grabs as the circuit wraps up its 2022 campaign with the Fortinet Cup Championship this week at the visually stunning and challenging Deer Ridge Golf Club.