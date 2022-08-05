Gerard continues to hold slim lead in Québec

BLAINVILLE, Québec — Québec Open leader Ryan Gerard is approaching PGA TOUR Canada with a very definitive end goal in mind.

Like others, he’s determined to get to golf’s highest level. The former University of North Carolina star is making strides to do so in his fourth tournament as a professional. He shot a 68 in the second round Friday to maintain his lead, a one-shot advantage over fellow American Thomas Walsh at Club de Golf Le Blainvillier.

Gerard, at 11-under, holds the slim lead on Walsh, who caught fire with nine birdies Friday, including six consecutively at one point.

There’s a logjam at third, with Bryce Hendrix, Jeffrey Kang, Joey Savoie and Travis Trace all checking in at 9-under. Monday qualifier Chris Crawford is all alone in seventh, at 8-under. Five others are just one more shot back, setting the scene for what should be a tight finish.

“Anytime you are in the weekend—in contention—it’s fun,” Hendrix said. “So, you’ve got to go earn it and keep your head in it.”

It’s been a slow start to Hendrix’s season. After finishing second at the Dothan, Alabama, Qualifying Tournament, to earn his playing privileges, he’s only made one cut in his four starts—a tie for 45th at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton. He’s currently 116th on the Fortinet Cup standings.

Earlier in the week, Gerard noted the importance of PGA TOUR Canada, giving him a place to play this summer and providing experience. Participating in well-run events against solid competition, he said, comes before the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament and what he hopes is an eventual spot on that Tour in 2023.

The 23-year-old, who also led by one shot after 18 holes, tripled his advantage late in the second day. He had birdies on Nos. 4, 6, 8, 10 and 11. However, he finished with a bogey on 18 to close a round where things tightened down the stretch.

Québec fans cheered Savoie on as Canada’s best performer through two rounds. Savoie lives in the province and was born in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

“It was fun to have more friends and family around and more fans out there coming to watch,” Savoie said. “It was good. It was really nice and it will only continue to grow over the weekend.”

Savoie, who shot a 67 Friday, acknowledged the support helped get him going. He wound up with four birdies and an eagle. A “good stretch of golf,” Savoie said of his back-nine birdies on the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

Did you know the last two PGA TOUR Canada tournaments were ultimately won by the 36-hole leaders? Danny Walker prevailed at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates, and Noah Goodwin went wire to wire at the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open.

Key Information

How the top Canadians fared

Led by Québec product Joey Savoie, 14 Canadians survived the cut. Savoie is 9-under and in a tie for third place.

Pos. Player Score T3 Joey Savoie 68-67—135 (9-under) T13 Wil Bateman 68-70—138 (6-under) T13 Chris Crisologo 70-68—138 (6-under) T13 Max Gilbert 71-67—138 (6-under) T21 Brandon Lacasse 68-71—139 (5-under) T21 Drew Nesbitt 70-69—139 (5-under) T32 Jared du Toit 69-71—140 (4-under) T32 Max Sear 70-70—140 (4-under) T43 Myles Creighton 69-72—141 (3-under) T43 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 72-69—141 (3-under) T43 Etienne Papineau 70-71—141 (3-under) T52 Yohann Benson 73-69—142 (2-under) T52 Lawren Rowe 72-70—142 (2-under) T52 Francis Tanguay 69-73—142 (2-under)

Fortinet Cup Standings

(Through Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open)

Rank Player Points Second-Round Tournament Pos. 1 Danny Walker (U.S.) 720 Cut 2 Brian Carlson (U.S.) 620 T43 3 Wil Bateman (Canada) 597 T13 4 Noah Goodwin (U.S.) 520 WD 5 Scott Stevens (U.S.) 519 T52 6 Cooper Musselman (U.S.) 418 Cut 7 Joe Highsmith (U.S.) 404 Not Playing 8 Cooper Dossey (U.S.) 377 T52 9 Jake Knapp (U.S.) 369 T13 10 Trent Phillips (U.S.) 338 Not Playing

The cut was at 2-under, reducing the field for Saturday and Sunday to 69 players.



Drexel alum Chris Crawford fired a 64 and is in seventh place, at 8-under. He leads the Monday qualifiers. Amateur Viraj Garewal is 6-under and tied for 13th, while Michael Sakane (2-under) and Josh Goldenberg (2-under) also made it to the weekend. Michael Sutton (1-under), Thomas Giroux (1-under), James Hervol (1-under) and Nick Infanti (5-over) missed the cut.

At the midway mark of the Québec Open, it’s looking like PGA TOUR Canada may be crowning its sixth different champion this weekend. For starters, last week’s Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open winner, Noah Goodwin, withdrew with an injury after the first round. Then Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates champ Danny Walker (1-over) failed to make the cut. Aside from Wil Bateman (ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton), who is five shots back, at 6-under, Brian Carlson (Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMB Solutions) and Scott Stevens (Royal Beach Victoria Open), the season’s other two winners, are at 3-under and 2-under, respectively.

Chris Crawford also made news as the biggest climber on Friday. His improvement from a round of 72 to 64 vaulted him up 76 positions to seventh place. Davis Lamb was a close second. He improved 74 spots and into a tie for 32nd, at 4-under.

With only conditional status to begin the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, Chris Crawford ended up playing in all 12 events, and finished 32nd on the final Totalplay Cup standings, that Tour’s answer to the Fortinet Cup. Crawford maintained his playing card for 2023. In Latin America, Crawford made nine cuts, posting a tie for eighth outside Bogota, at the Fortox Colombia Classic, his season-best performance.

The Québec Open began its affiliation with PGA TOUR Canada in 2017 and was played for three consecutive years. Hank Lebioda won the first tournament, while Blake Olson (2018) and Taylor Pendrith (2019) finished on top the next two seasons. The global pandemic led to a cancellation in 2020 and an unofficial event for Canadian players only took place last year. Brendan Leonard prevailed in the Québec tournament in 2021.

There was mixed success for a couple of PGA TOUR Canada golfers playing at higher levels this week. Joe Highsmith was 5-under and made the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship. Trent Phillips wasn’t as fortunate. He was 4-over and on the 12th hole during a weather delay in Greensboro, at the PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship. He will likely miss the cut.

Quotable

“It’s good to see people showing up to support golf here.” — Joey Savoie

“It was definitely a lot harder. Play is a lot harder when you start playing defense rather than offense. So that was my story of the day.” — Bryce Hendrix

“I’m just going to rest up this afternoon (then) work on what I messed up today and see if I can play well [Saturday].” — Brian Richey on his post-round plans

“There was just a little bit more wind, and honestly the wind direction was just a little bit different today. So, it felt like it was a little bit tougher of a wind direction on some of the tee shots and some of the par-5s.” — Van Holmgren

“It’s a getable course. If you hit it in the fairways and you have a good look at the pins on those greens— and they’re receptive—you can really stick it close.” — Thomas Hutchison

“Getting off to a birdie-eagle was pretty nice. It was a nice start.” — Chris Crawford

Second-Round Weather Report: Mostly sunny and warm. High of 28. Wind SSE at 2-4 kph.