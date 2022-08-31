  • FORTINET CUP

    Knapp back in Kelowna where his pro career began

  Knapp, who won the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens last week, headlines the field at the GolfBC Championship at Gallagher's Canyon Golf Club. He won the tournament in 2019 and began his professional career at the event as a Monday qualifier, in 2016.